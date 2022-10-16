Why subscribe?

MALCOLM X: “The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”

This quote has always resonated with me since I started truly paying attention to the manipulations of the mainstream/corporate/legacy/acela/government media. The good part is that more and more people are waking up to their machinations; hence, their abysmally low poll numbers. My Substack will provide news topics that have been largely omitted from mainstream media as well as articles that go against the prevailing slant they wish to foist upon us.

I am a former teacher and school counselor presently in a transition stage in my life. And while many of my subjects will be quite serious, I am a naturally optimistic and fun-loving individual—as you can probably tell from the photo above. I am also a consummate #newsjunkie. Pray for me.

