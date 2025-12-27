Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About

November 2025

October 2025

Staggering Amount of Deceit and Bribery Involved In Dispensing Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL's)! Carnage is a Result
Individuals in motor vehicle depts., truck driving schools, public safety et al, have been complicit in facilitating licenses to illegal immigrants and…
  FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
After Charlie Kirk Was Killed, in My Despair I Asked the Lord for a Powerful Song On Courage: He Delivered, "We March On, to Mount Zion!"
An anthem for such a time as this!
  FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Media on ICE Apprehensions: The Right Highlights the Criminals Caught; the Left Focuses on the "Innocent Victims". Is One Side More Accurate…
A short, comprehensive video by Straight Arrow News' "Bias Breakdown" clearly shows both sides' (in this case Fox and CBS) slanted coverage of ICE and…
  FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Google/YouTube FINALLY Admits to Censorship Pressure From the Biden Administration: We've Known It All Along
Facebook, Amazon and Twitter experienced similar pressure; my personal experience sprinkled in. Suppression of dissent is a characteristic of a certain…
  FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)

September 2025

August 2025

© 2025 FoxyHeterodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture