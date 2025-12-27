Misinformation Musings
California Corruption: Ineptitude or Deceit? Think Thrice Before Considering Gavin Newsom as President in 2028
A smattering of headlines (with links) tells of widespread financial abuses during Newsom's tenure. Share, share, share!
Dec 27
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
48
18
21
Would You Want Any of These “Trans Women” (read: Bio Males) in a Cell With Your Female Loved One?
Even though I live in a very liberal area, I would be hard-pressed to find many people who would answer "yes" to the above question.
Dec 14
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
22
24
8
November 2025
As a Former Service Member: My Thoughts on the "Seditious Six" Video, Trump's "Death" Response, and Examples of the Media's Partiality
Make sure to scroll near the end to see how mainstream media barely made a peep when others threatened and demonized Trump regularly.
Nov 29
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
62
59
21
171 Countries Out of 204 Do NOT Use ANY Form of Mail-In Voting; It Is Time for Us (U.S.) to Jettison the Widespread Use of It
I provide 25 examples of vote fraud midway through this article--primarily involving mail-in/absentee ballots. Long article, but I provide an overview…
Nov 14
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
68
9
27
October 2025
Staggering Amount of Deceit and Bribery Involved In Dispensing Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL's)! Carnage is a Result
Individuals in motor vehicle depts., truck driving schools, public safety et al, have been complicit in facilitating licenses to illegal immigrants and…
Oct 29
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
70
31
32
After Charlie Kirk Was Killed, in My Despair I Asked the Lord for a Powerful Song On Courage: He Delivered, "We March On, to Mount Zion!"
An anthem for such a time as this!
Oct 22
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
10
5
3
Media on ICE Apprehensions: The Right Highlights the Criminals Caught; the Left Focuses on the "Innocent Victims". Is One Side More Accurate…
A short, comprehensive video by Straight Arrow News' "Bias Breakdown" clearly shows both sides' (in this case Fox and CBS) slanted coverage of ICE and…
Oct 14
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
16
24
6
Google/YouTube FINALLY Admits to Censorship Pressure From the Biden Administration: We've Known It All Along
Facebook, Amazon and Twitter experienced similar pressure; my personal experience sprinkled in. Suppression of dissent is a characteristic of a certain…
Oct 6
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
15
2
7
September 2025
Charlie Kirk Was NOT A Racist and Homophobe. Listen to What His Black and Gay Friends Have to Say
In the second installment, I will focus on methodically debunking the viral, out-of-context clips that Charlie Kirk-haters are posting.
Sep 23
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
246
108
64
Why Weren't There Mass Shootings When Rifle/Shooting Clubs Were Prevalent in American Schools?
At their peak, there were clubs in TENS OF THOUSANDS of schools. Students actually brought their rifles to school--even in New York City.
Sep 13
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
353
126
84
August 2025
Black DC Residents Speak Out in Support of Trump's Federal Takeover: “I’m Happy That People of DC [Like Me] Get a Chance to Breathe.”
20-minute video of black voices expressing appreciation for Trump sending in the National Guard. Video compiled by YouTuber Anthony Brian Logan. I…
Aug 28
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
719
114
141
Admitted 2020 Census Miscount: Red States Lost Out on AT LEAST 3-5 House Seats While Blue States Unfairly Gained
There's no recourse from the Census for those red states to claim their deserved seats. When the margin is super tight in the House, every seat…
Aug 8
•
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
158
41
56
