The 12 incidents she references in her article are:

Tawana Brawley Case (1987) Rodney King Beating (1991) George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin (2012) Michael Brown Shooting (2014) Nick Sandmann and Nathan Phillips (2019) Jussie Smollet (2019) Rayshard Brooks Shooting (2020) Jacob Blake Shooting (2020) Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings (2020) Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting (2021) Ukraine War Footage (2022) Los Angeles Protests Misinformation (2025)

A video that went viral captured the moments. A group of men on the street in Minneapolis, Minnesota struggle with another man, who is armed. That man is shot and killed. We soon learn that a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot a 37-year-old man named Alex Pretti. Protests erupt almost immediately, with crowds gathering amid street closures and a heavy law enforcement presence. Within minutes of the video clip being posted on social media, voices on both sides issued definitive judgments—condemning the agent as trigger-happy or hailing his action as justified self-defense. Yet the record teaches us to ask how so many could claim to know the full story immediately from snippets of video? History has repeatedly shown us that’s almost never the case. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat and former Vice Presidential candidate, quickly went public to lambast the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for attempting to “spin” the narrative before a proper investigation. He claimed the video told a clear story, quipping that the Trump administration was asking people “not to believe their lying eyes.” ”All of you saw a video with your own eyes,” he added. “We have a chaotic situation caused by the largest deployment in American history of federal agents into a community with no communication to locals. We had a chaotic situation where an individual is in their car, shot and killed.” On the other side, pro-Trump commentators declared the shooting to be “100% justified” or “totally justified” after viewing video clips, saying the suspect was impeding officers, then resisting them while reaching for his weapon. Whatever side you’re on in the heated debate over illegal immigration enforcement, decades of viral images and videos sparking national uproar have taught us we cannot solely rely on the early images. Time and again, limited clips—devoid of full context, preceding events, or follow-up evidence—have fueled false narratives, only to be debunked or reframed later through investigations, extended footage, or court rulings. Read on for details.

The rush to judgment in today’s Border Patrol shooting mirrors a troubling trend, where a few seconds of cellphone video, sometimes zoomed in and slowed down, becomes instant “proof” in the court of public opinion. This pattern isn’t new. It’s also echoed by the recent rush to judgment following the ICE shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7. Some claimed video clips proved she was murdered by an ICE agent for no reason. Others said the agent shot in self defense after she hit him with her car. But why do so many act as though the initial images somehow tell the whole story, when one example after another proves that’s not the case? Here are 12 instances where initial conclusions based on partial videos or early images were proven false, misleading, or significantly altered upon deeper scrutiny.

The Tawana Brawley case (1987): 15-year-old Tawana Brawley, who is black, claimed six white men abducted, tortured and raped her for four days, wrote racial slurs on her body, and smeared feces and urine on her. Media coverage—including local newspapers, tabloids like the New York Post and Daily News, and TV reports—published or described photos showing her being removed from the scene wrapped in a blanket or sheet, appearing disheveled and semi-conscious, fueling widespread outrage and sympathetic coverage framing it as a horrific hate crime. However, a New York State grand jury investigation concluded that Brawley had fabricated the entire story and evidence. One of the men successfully sued for defamation. Rodney King Beating (1991): A widely shared clip depicted Los Angeles police officers appearing brutally beat a weak and innocent-looking King, sparking riots and outrage over police brutality. However, the full video and context revealed King had been endangering the public, speeding at over 100 miles per hour while drunk and with drugs in his system, that he refused to pull over when police tried to stop him, and that he led him on a high-speed chase for miles, then resisting arrest with alarming strength and refusing to follow police instructions. King had previous convictions for violent spouse abuse and robbery, and had served hard prison time. George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin (2012): Limited surveillance and audio led to portrayals of George Zimmerman as a racist vigilante stalking and killing an unarmed teen. Trial evidence, including injuries and witness accounts, supported self-defense. Martin, who had drugs in his system and a history of drug use, was acting suspiciously, according to Zimmerman, who notified police. Martin doubled back to Zimmerman and attacked him, punching him in the nose, breaking it, and causing Zimmerman to fall backward onto the grass. Martin then climbed on Zimmerman and pinned him down, raining blows to the face and head while hitting Zimmerman’s head against the concrete sidewalk, lacerating it. Zimmerman yelled for help, felt Martin reaching for his (Zimmerman’s) holstered gun, and fired a single shot to Martin’s chest in fear for his life. Many accused Zimmerman of racism since Martin was black, though Zimmerman is Hispanic. A jury found Zimmerman not guilty.

Michael Brown Shooting (2014): While not video-based, the false “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative spread virally from false witness accounts implying black suspect Michael Brown had surrendered, and that a white police officer shot him for racial reasons while Brown had his hands in the air. Later, forensic evidence, grand jury testimony, and an Obama administration Department of Justice investigation proved none of that was true. Brown, who later tested positive for drugs in his system, had committed robbery immediately prior to the shooting. Officer Darren Wilson saw him walking down the middle of the road and told him to use the sidewalk, prompting an expletive from Brown. As Officer Wilson tried to exit his own vehicle, Brown pushed the door back against him, reached inside the police vehicle, and started a violent physical fight at the driver’s window. Brown reached in, punched Officer Wilson multiple times in the face and upper body, overpowered him, and grabbed for his holstered service pistol. Officer Wilson fought to retain control of the gun, firing at least one shot during the close-quarters struggle, hitting Brown’s hand or arm. Officer Wilson testified he feared for his life, believing Brown could disarm him and use the gun against him. Brown broke free and ran, with Officer Wilson pursuing him on foot. Then, Brown turned and lunged toward Officer Wilson, coming at him aggressively (with his hands not up in surrender). Witnesses confirmed that Officer Wilson fired at Brown, who was facing Officer Wilson and closing distance, as Brown charged at him. Officer Wilson’s actions were ruled as self-defense. However, the false narrative launched the “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” movement that implies Officer Wilson acted illegitimately and as a racist: a myth that persists today. Nick Sandmann and Nathan Phillips (2019): A short viral video from the Lincoln Memorial showed Covington Catholic student Sandmann facing a “Native American elder” in a protest. The press and others accused Sandmann of instigating confrontation, ”smirking” at Phillips, and branded him as a racist aggressor. Extended footage later showed Phillips was the one who confronted Sandmann and his fellow teens while a group of Black Hebrew Israelites also taunted them. Sandmann won multimillion-dollar defamation settlements from media outlets including CNN and The Washington Post. I added this photo of Sandmann and Phillips Jussie Smollett (2019): Photos and Chicago police bodycam video showed one-time television star Jussie Smollett, who is black, with what he described as a noose loosely wrapped or coiled around his neck. Still images from the bodycam video were widely circulated in news reports by ABC News, NBC, BBC, and others, with Smollett claiming racist, white “MAGA” types had stalked him in the middle of the night, noosed him, and thrown bleach on him. However, it was learned that Smollett staged the event with two brothers, who are also black. Smollett was convicted in 2021 of staging the hoax. Rayshard Brooks Shooting (2020): Atlanta police bodycam video depicted officers shooting Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot after a DUI stop, leading to murder charges and riots. But extended footage showed Brooks, who was drunk at the time, had wrestled officers when they tried to handcuff him, stole a Taser from them, ran, then turned and discharged the Taser at them at least once, prompting Officer Garrett Rolfe to fire. The use of deadly force was ruled to be justified primarily as self-defense and to protect the officer and others from the threat posed. Brooks had a criminal record including a shooting and false imprisonment, and had served hard time in prison. Jacob Blake Shooting (2020): Cellphone video showed Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back as he leaned into his car, igniting protests over “another unarmed” Black man killed. Later, context revealed police had responded to a call by Blake’s ex-girlfriend. He was violating a no-contact restraining order and had an outstanding warrant for third-degree felony sexual assault against her from a prior incident. Blake ignored police commands, violently resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him, physically fighting with them while armed with a knife. He then ignored their orders not to get into his vehicle where his three young children were seated, and, while holding his knife, reached into the SUV leading officers to suspect he could be getting another weapon or moving to harm the children. That’s when Officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven shots. Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings (2020): Black Lives Matter organized protests that turned violent after the Blake shooting and, two days later, initial clips appeared to portray Kyle Rittenhouse, age 17, as an active shooter hunting down Black Lives Matter protesters. He shot two protesters and wounded another. Prosecutors charged him with first degree murder and other charges. However, full videos and trial evidence demonstrated he acted in self-defense after protesters had targeted, chased, and attacked him. A jury found him not guilty on all charges. All of those shot were white, even though some media outlets falsely reported that they were black. Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting (2021): Bodycam footage initially sparked fury when it showed a Columbus, Ohio officer fatally shooting a 16-year-old black girl, Ma’Khia Bryant, with claims she was unarmed. The full context indicated police were responding to an attempted stabbing call at Bryant’s foster home. Bryant had pushed another girl to the ground and then charged at a third girl with the knife, pinning her against a car and shouting a threat, “I’m gonna stab the fuck out of you, bitch.” She then raised her arm in the air to apparently stab the girl and Officer Nicholas Reardon then fired four shots. Investigations deemed the shooting to be a life-saving, justified intervention. Ukraine War Footage (2022): Viral videos purporting to show real-time Russian invasions often proved to be old clips from video games or prior conflicts, misleading millions about the war’s events and inflating casualty claims. Los Angeles Protests Misinformation (2025): Recycled videos from unrelated events, including video game footage, were shared as “live” proof of antifa violence or police aggression, fueling conspiracies until debunked by geolocation and timestamp analysis.

Videos and other images can illuminate truth and serve as evidence, but without full context, they’re often just the opening act in a much longer, more complicated drama.

