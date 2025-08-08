I first heard about the U.S. Census Bureau’s egregious “miscount” (negatively affecting red states) when they first announced it in May 2022, and I’ve been waiting for a good time to write about it.

Now is the time.

Overcounting broke more for blue states giving them at least two additional House seats they shouldn’t have, and undercounting broke more for red states, causing them to be gypped out of at least 3-5 House seats.

Texas was undercounted by 560,000 and Florida by 761,000! Meanwhile, Rhode Island and Minnesota were overcounted by 55,000 and 217,000 respectively, allowing them to retain seats they should have lost.

My first thought was that it was rigged. And I still think that.

UPDATE (Oct. 2025): My hunch was correct about it being unmistakably rigged.

The article below goes into detail about how the rigging happened: “The same official who helped block a basic citizenship question in 2018, John M. Abowd, then the Census Bureau’s Chief Scientist, pushed through a new, opaque methodology in 2020 called differential privacy. The new system deliberately injected mathematical noise into every block count in America, turning the census from a headcount into a model with knobs.”

(I share an additional article from Amuse at the end of this piece.)

One only has to go as far as how the government manipulated us with Covid on a grand scale; how we witnessed the peculiarities of the 2020 election; and how we saw Russiagate actors undermine Trump’s first campaign and presidency etc., to see that our government is capable of just about anything. (By the way, I have written Substacks about all those issues; please check them out.)

As it stands, there is no recourse from the Census Bureau to apportion those 3-5 seats that were “taken” from red states. But maybe Texas is figuring out a way with redistricting to recoup their unfair loss.

The article below is from “The American Redistricting Project” published on June 13, 2022, with some emphasis and a couple “extras” from me. This link is to the original article’s website: https://thearp.org/blog/apportionment/2020-census-count-errors/

2020 Census Count Errors & Congressional Apportionment

June 13, 2022

Census Report

On May 19, 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 Census estimated overcount and undercount rates by State derived from the 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey (PES). The PES is used to estimate the accuracy of the population figures reported by the decennial census to improve the Census Bureau’s counting operations for future censuses.

According to the report, 14 States are estimated to have had statistically significant net overcounts or undercounts of their state populations in the 2020 Census. States with estimated overcounts include Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah, while States with estimated undercounts include Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

For context, the Census Bureau’s PES report for the 2010 Census found no statistically significant net overcounts or undercounts.

The table and map below show each of the statistically significant States and their estimated net overcount or undercount rates. (I added emphasis to the chart below. Notice which states primarily benefitted from the overcounting and which from the undercounting.—FoxyHeterodoxy)

Official 2020 Congressional Apportionment

As covered in our 2020 Apportionment Blog Post, each State’s population totals as reported by the federal decennial census are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives amongst the states using the method of equal proportions.

In the latest Congressional Reapportionment, the official 2020 Census state population figures resulted in Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Oregon, and Montana each gaining one, and Texas gaining two, congressional seats, while California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York each lost a seat, as shown below.

The Census Bureau’s PES report reveals, however, statistically significant counting errors impacted the 2020 Census official population figures in 14 States and, due to the nature of the method of equal proportions, these errors had a direct impact on the result of the 2020 Congressional Apportionment. Using the report’s estimated net overcount and undercount rates in conjunction with the official results of the 2020 Census, one can calculate the estimated total population in the affected States and determine how the 2020 Congressional Apportionment would have changed had these counting errors not occurred.

Alternate 2020 Congressional Apportionment

The table below shows the 14 States’ total populations as reported by the 2020 Census and the estimated number of persons missed or counted erroneously in each according to the PES overcount and undercount rates.

(LOOK AT HOW OFF THEY WERE—ESPECIALLY WITH FLORIDA, TEXAS AND TENNESSEE!—FoxyHeterodoxy)

The following map shows how the 2020 Congressional Apportionment would have changed if each State’s total population were accurately reported by the 2020 Census. California, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York would each still have lost a seat, but Minnesota and Rhode Island would each have lost a seat as well. North Carolina, Montana, and Oregon would each still have gained a seat, but Texas and Florida would each have gained three seats instead of two and one, respectively, while Colorado would not have gained any.

The following list and map shows what the “bubble seats” would have been in this corrected Congressional Apportionment:

Safest 3: CA-51, TX-39, FL-30

Last 3 In: OR-06, NY-26, CA-52

First 3 Out: TN-10, ID-03, VA-12

Next 3 Out: AZ-10, CO-08, TX-40

THIS CONCLUDES THE ARTICLE FROM “THE AMERICAN REDISTRICTING PROJECT”.

Below, a succinct “X” post explaining how things could/should have shaken out:

FOR A DEEPER DIVE, PLEASE CHECK OUT THE ARTICLE BELOW FROM AMUSE’S SUBSTACK. Was the 2020 Census rigged? You be the judge.

