Author’s note: While I believe Pretti’s SIG Sauer P320 9mm accidentally discharged, causing the other agents to believe Pretti fired the shot, most of the decisions Pretti himself made, unfortunately led to his avoidable death. I welcome your thoughts in the comments section.

When I first heard the news on January 24 (my twin siblings’ birthday) about a second person killed during President Trump’s deportation enforcement in Minneapolis, I was honestly quite upset about it. Even though my first assumption was that it was probably someone who was interfering with ICE operations and was not innocent, I nevertheless, as a human, and especially as a Christian, was still out-of-sorts.

To be honest, I also thought that this was something that the Trump administration could ill afford to have happen.

When I saw the video, I will admit that it did not look good for the federal agents, this time Customs and Border Patrol. Yes, Pretti was in the street directing traffic and should not have been there. Yes, he was helping a lady who was forcefully pushed to the ground by an agent, and Pretti should not have been doing that. Yes, he got pepper-sprayed (which would not have happened if he had not interfered) and held his hands up in a defensive posture. Yes, he resisted arrest when agents confronted him.

(DISTURBING CONTENT! Video is 51 seconds.)

Photo below is of an agent removing Pretti’s gun a second before shots are fired, killing Pretti. Could the first shot have come from an accidental discharge from the P360?

In the days following Pretti’s death, he was portrayed as a kind, compassionate and hardworking ICU nurse at a Minneapolis veterans hospital—someone simply trying to protect his neighbors from deportation by Trump and his “draconian, Gestapo goons.” Mainstream media, Democrats, and celebrities mourned this “perfect guy” (CNN’s Ana Navarro) while claiming federal agents had murdered or executed him.

A NOT-SO-PRETTY PICTURE OF PRETTI

A few days after the shooting, remarkably, but not unsurprisingly in this era of ubiquitous cell phone video, we became privy to an earlier video showing Pretti on January 13—11 days prior to his death—yelling profanities at officers, spitting toward their vehicle, and repeatedly kicking out a taillight before several agents exit and take him to the ground during a brief struggle. The officers eventually disengage without arresting him, demonstrating notable restraint in a chaotic situation. It’s also significant that a handgun was visible in Pretti’s waistband during this earlier encounter, though there’s no indication in the video that he reached for it.

PROFANITY WARNING (Video is 1:23)

Now, the new video does not justify him being shot nearly two weeks later, and it also does not mean he deserved to die.

However, he was clearly violent and unhinged in the video that we saw from January 13. His behavior directly contradicted what his friends, coworkers, parents and media were saying. Was he radicalized only recently? Perhaps after the Renee Good shooting?

His parents encouraged him not to engage with officers when he protested, yet he continued to do so. From the January 26, 2026 edition of People magazine:

The parents were aware that Pretti planned to protest and had discussed it with him in a previous conversation.

“We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically,” Michael [Pretti] told the AP.

“And he said he knows that,” Michael continued. “He knew that.”

It has also been confirmed that Pretti was a part of one of the Signal chat groups that reportedly coordinated to monitor, track, and mobilize responses (i.e. disruptions) to ICE or other federal immigration operations, often described as “rapid response” networks, which were used to alert participants about federal agent locations (e.g., via tips about ICE presence in areas like near Glam Doll Donuts, where Pretti was fatally shot).

So, Pretti was not simply a peaceful protestor. He was very engaged in impeding ICE operations, even violently so, and the decisions he made in the last few weeks cost him his life—and unimaginable pain to his loved ones.

THIS IS WHY I BELIEVE THE AGENTS SHOT HIM

As the videos (from different angles) were rigorously dissected, people noticed something about Pretti’s holstered weapon, the SIG Sauer P320 9mm pistol: It might have accidentally discharged when the officer removed it from Pretti’s holster—something that it is prone to do, so much so that there have been numerous lawsuits filed against it.

While the agents were wrestling with him on the ground, one shouted “Gun!”, pulled the P320 from Pretti’s holster, and I believe the weapon accidentally discharged — causing the other agents to open fire on Pretti, believing he had begun shooting at them.

Immediately after the shooting, in the 27-second video below, you can hear them ask, “Where’s the gun?” as they search Pretti’s body.

This appeared to have happened within 1-2 seconds.

Several articles below highlight the problematic nature of the P360.

From the article above:

Firstly, the case explains that P320s are fully energized, or charged up with the mechanical energy required for firing, as soon as a round is chambered. Second, the trigger pull of the P320 is much shorter and lighter than that of competitors’ pistols, the case further relays, which means a user does not need to exert as much force to fire the gun.

Though the design makes the pistol lighter and easier to use, it also means that the P320 can “discharge a bullet any time a round is chambered” with significantly less effort, the class action lawsuit says.

Despite this, the case points out that Sig Sauer elected not to design the P320 with any external safety features regularly used on other pistols, such as manual safeties, trigger safeties, or grip safeties that prevent the guns from activating. Per the complaint, this third design choice exacerbates the dangers of the first two by minimizing external safety controls that gun users regularly rely on to prevent a loaded gun from firing.

“Because the P320 is effectively cocked when loaded, the P320 is functionally equivalent to a single action pistol with the hammer cocked back, i.e., ready to fire and without any safety features to prevent it from firing,” the case states.

It appears to be a tragic accident. Just horrible all around.

For an excellent further dissection on the accidental discharge theory, please check out the Substack article below by “Simulation Commander”.

My Humble Advice on How the Administration Could Have Improved Its Pretti Messaging

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, CBP Commander Gregory Bovino, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller failed to bring down the temperature with their disputed account of events and their decision to label Pretti a “domestic terrorist.” They also asserted that his possession of a firearm with multiple magazines indicated an intention to inflict maximum harm on the officers, though there was no evidence of that.

When someone is killed under controversial circumstances—especially when the situation doesn’t involve an obvious, immediate threat to officers, for instance a gun being pointed at them, or a knife or vehicular attack—the authorities should provide a response that offers greater empathy and understanding. Every victim is someone’s child, friend, and (usually) sibling, and it’s only natural that much of the public reacts with shock and sympathy. That is not the time to escalate tension while minimizing the real and raw emotions people are experiencing surrounding the situation.

Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, WORDS AND OPTICS MATTER. A broad bloc of independent voters now has the power to decide elections, and Republicans in particular must keep this in mind as they confront resistance from nearly every major institution. In this environment, strategic thinking is essential.

As I mentioned earlier, the Trump administration can ill afford to ratchet up the temperature. If they feel they HAVE to get a pointed statement out, then they need to make sure they are presenting clear, undisputed facts to the public, insofar as that is possible. Not that I am a PR person, but it is okay to say, “This is truly a tragedy. We are reviewing the matter and will comment as we acquire more information.”

ONE LAST THOUGHT: MAINSTREAM MEDIA’S MANIPULATIONS

Even though mainstream media outlets have lost a lot of their credibility and audience over the last couple decades or so, they are still pretty powerful. I contend that many rioters/protestors are radicalized by what’s being presented to them by the mainstream media outlets and social media influencers, and that some folks would change their tune if media would endeavor to be more honest and balanced.

Instead they push out enhanced photos like this. What was the matter with the original photo?

MS NOW felt the need to enhance Pretti’s photo? Por que?

And an oldie but (not-so) goodie:

CNN made Joe Rogan, an ivermectin proponent, look like death warmed over by graying out his color when he had Covid.

On the other side, an AI-generated photo tried to convince us that Pretti had a gun in his hand, not a phone.

AI-generated photo as evidenced by the kneeling, headless agent.

Always question the media’s narratives—especially on controversial topics!

We MUST be discerning in what is being presented to us—from both sides.

I await the full and thorough investigation of the Pretti shooting.

