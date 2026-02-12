I’ve been writing regularly about illegal immigration for several years now.

But honestly, I never used to think much about it.

Even though I live in California and knew illegal immigrants populated our state, essentially helping to turn it from red to blue, there were other issues that dominated my thinking and propelled me to action far more than that issue ever did.

However, it was not until Joe Biden assumed the Oval Office—and signaled to the world that America would welcome immigrants from nearly 200 countries—that the scales fell from my eyes. Assisted by federally funded nongovernmental organizations such as Catholic Charities and the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM), the resulting influx of people who took him up on that message proved overwhelming and nearly impossible to truly quantify.

The result of having millions of unvetted and unregulated people crossing our border—including terrorists, gang members and persons of interest from hostile countries—has been the tragic, lamentable and AVOIDABLE injuries and deaths of American citizens by those who should not have been here in the first place.

You often hear people say that immigrants commit less crime than American citizens. True or not, I contend that not a single American citizen should be victimized or killed by anyone in this country illegally.

We have enough homegrown criminals; we don’t need any others participating in harming Americans.

💥According to the Cato Institute, in 2023 an estimated 1.6 million native-born Americans, nearly 68,000 illegal immigrants, and over 58,000 legal immigrants (my emphasis) were incarcerated—not including civil immigration detention.

How are we okay with these numbers?

Please note: These numbers only go through 2023 and surely do not reflect the full impact of Biden’s border policies.

The videos and photos in this article primarily cover victims killed within the past five years, though I have included a video where many of the victims’ deaths occurred in earlier years.

The manners of death include: DUI crashes (numerous), hit-and-runs, shootings, stabbings, machete attacks, being struck by a jet ski, beatings, dismemberment, strangulation, decapitation, torture, starvation, skull penetration with a paint roller, and victims being dragged to death.

Not for the faint of heart.

Truly heartbreaking.

VIDEO AND PHOTO COMPILATIONS OF VICTIMS KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

🎥 The compilation video below (6:13) is from journalist and political commentator, Megyn Kelly. It features over 40 victims, interspersed with distraught words from some of their loved ones. I screenshot about half the victims, as I recognize that not everyone would like to view an entire video. The white dots in the screenshots are part of the stylized poignancy of the video, and I could not edit them out.

📸 SELECTED SCREENSHOTS FROM VIDEO ABOVE

🎥 The 3:52 video below (with selected screenshots) has a few overlapping victims as the previous video, and unfortunately, a few slightly misspelled names. For instance, Gonzalas instead of Gonzales and Larissa instead of Larisha. However, that should not detract from the severity and heinousness of the crimes committed against these American citizens by criminal illegal immigrants.

📸COLLAGES FROM VIDEO ABOVE

Victims from the video above.

Victims from the video above.

🎥 The victims in the 4:43 video below are from dates farther back—showing that Americans have been killed by criminal illegal immigrants for decades. And again, a few overlapping victims.

📸 A collage is worth a thousand words. I discovered the “Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime” (AVIAC) website recently, though it is presently under maintenance. https://www.aviac.us/

📸 Some very recent victims

👇🏾Websites I follow on X that keep me abreast of illegal immigrant crime:

“Illegal Alien Crimes” (@ImmigrantCrimes) on X: https://x.com/ImmigrantCrimes.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement” (@ICEgov) on X: https://x.com/ICEgov

“Homeland Security” (@DHSgov) on X: https://x.com/DHSgov?s=20

“Orrin” (@howmanyare2many) on X: https://x.com/howmanyare2man

Will we ever see some measure of justice for all the innocent victims of our seemingly failed immigration policy? Only time will tell. Let me know your thoughts.

