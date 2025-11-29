By now you have most likely seen the video of six former military/intelligence personnel (and present members of Congress) encouraging active duty military, 1.3 million people, to refuse any “illegal” orders from the Trump administration.

The duplicitous players:

Sen Elissa Slotkin, ex-CIA

Sen Mark Kelly, ex-Navy

Representative Chris Deluzio, ex-Navy

Representative Maggie Goodlander, ex-Navy

Representative Chrissy Houlahan, ex-Air Force

Representative Jason Crow, ex-Army

EXCERPTS FROM THE VIDEO:

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens…

The threats from our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. You MUST refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

In the video, NOT ONE OF THE SIX CONGRESSMEN NAMES A SINGLE, ILLEGAL ORDER.

(Troops KNOW that they can refuse inherently illegal orders, as they are trained and informed via the Uniform Code of Military Justice, among other systems. After all, we cannot have a repeat of the My Lai Massacre.)

These members of Congress are encouraging the individual members (via TikTok and Instagram where troops have access in their down time) to bypass the normal chain-of-command and make decisions themselves. You do not “educate” the troops via social media; you go through the proper channels, i.e. up the chain-of-command, through legal channels, via the inspector general complaints, JAG, etc.

Doing otherwise ruptures the chain-of-command—and that is not a good place to be with our military and our country.

I cannot tell you how dangerous this is.

I can’t imagine what it would have been like if my platoon mates and I had been subjected to a video like that as young soldiers. Would some of us have disregarded our training and oath in order to “save America” from a “dictator”? If we had the constant drumbeat of “orange man bad” in our heads from mainstream media, former esteemed military, present lawmakers, celebrities whom we admired, as well as our own possible prejudices, how many of us would have succumbed and done something that would have jeopardized our careers and freedom?

It would have been devastating to have seen any of my friends and platoon mates choose to defy orders and experience the severe consequences.

Having said all that: Would any of the Seditious Six go out on a limb to help any service member who responded to their call to defy orders? I doubt it. The service member would have to face imprisonment and/or court-martial on his/her own.

Are those six okay with that? Did they really think through just how powerful their words could motivate an impressionable young person to throw his/her promising career away? Very reprehensible.

I personally think that what those congressmen are doing is sedition or sedition-related under 18 U.S.C. 2387:

18 U.S.C. §2387. Activities affecting armed forces generally

(a) Whoever, with intent to interfere with, impair, or influence the loyalty, morale, or discipline of the military or naval forces of the United States:

(1) advises, counsels, urges, or in any manner causes or attempts to cause insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member of the military or naval forces of the United States; or (2) distributes or attempts to distribute any written or printed matter which advises, counsels, or urges insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member of the military or naval forces of the United States—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

TRUMP’S RESPONSE

Trump posted a LOT about the video: If he could have skipped posting the “HANG THEM” or “punishable by DEATH” parts, I could have agreed with the rest of his mini-screeds on his Truth Social account. While some concurred wholeheartedly with the sentiment of the two posts, I grimaced.

Unfortunately, as a result, this was all his enemies needed in which to blanket the media sphere with “Trump is calling for the death of the six members of Congress courageously advising the military!!!!”

Absent a voice willing to advise Trump that his posts could be interpreted as being in poor taste or harmful, he risks diminishing his support among independents and swing voters—which can spell disaster for the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential bids for Republican candidates. The good part is that he has time to “tone it down” a bit, though I see no signs of that happening as yet.

But…

WHERE WAS THE MEDIA OUTCRY WHEN PEOPLE THREATENED HARM AND DEATH UPON TRUMP FOR YEARS?

A few examples:

Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson in March 2016: “They are still going to have to go out there and put a bullet in Donald Trump and that’s a fact.” (Video is :9)

Johnny Depp in January 2017: When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? (Video is :34)

Madonna at the Women’s March in January 2017: “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House!” (Video is :17)

From comedian George Lopez:

Musician Marilyn Manson featured a bloody Trump look‑alike lying in a pool of blood with his head blown off in a music video.

So, while outrage is justifiable against Trump posting those comments on his Truth Social account, there should be JUST AS MUCH OUTRAGE WHEN THAT TYPE OF LANGUAGE IS DIRECTED AT HIM—which happens far more often! See below:

Bottom line: DIVISIVE AND DESTRUCTIVE RHETORIC NEEDS TO BE DIALED BACK—especially from one particular side.

