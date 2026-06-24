Author’s note: I’m hesitant to highlight examples of black crime, as they are already widely circulated—especially on social media. Yet, to counter a misleading and emotionally charged narrative, I feel it’s necessary to speak up. It’s a delicate balance: I don’t want to reinforce harmful stereotypes about black men, many of whom lead productive, positive lives. Still, addressing this persistent talking point feels important, regardless of whether it changes minds. I hope readers receive it in the spirit in which it’s offered.

When 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison in Texas for killing Austin Metcalf (when both were 17), a cacophonous roar erupted: claims that black defendants do not receive fair trials, that sentencing is disparate, and that a two-tiered justice system exists.

I am so weary of the default clamor when verdicts do not align with what a certain segment of the black community believes they should be—often without fully considering all the evidence. (See Rick Chow’s recent verdict.)

So, for those who believe black individuals, particularly black men, are treated unfairly in the present-day American justice system, consider the following examples highlighted in this article. In these cases, had the individuals received sentences commensurate with their prior crimes, they might not have been able to inflict further carnage on innocent people.

(This article combines my reflections, newspaper accounts with links, public records, and selected output from several LLMs. Emphasis mine.)

1. LAWRENCE REED—72 prior arrests

Lawrence Reed, a 50-year-old man with 72 prior arrests, allegedly doused Bethany MaGee, a 26-year-old woman, with gasoline and set her on fire on a Chicago CTA Blue Line train on November 17, 2025.

Federal prosecutors and news organizations have consistently reported that, before the CTA attack, Reed had:

72 prior arrests

53 criminal cases filed in Cook County dating back to 1993

15 convictions

Eight felony convictions

Approximately 2½ years of total incarceration despite decades of criminal activity (according to reports citing Cook County court records and CWB Chicago)

Reed is known to have suffered from mental health issues, which may have played a role in his lenient sentencing. However, when an individual repeatedly engages in violent behavior, public safety must take precedence. Jails are not designed to treat mental illness, but neither are some mental health facilities equipped to ensure that dangerous individuals cannot leave and reoffend.

2. TIMOTHY BOHLER—45 arrests

Timothy Bohler is a 31-year-old career criminal from the Bronx, New York, known for a lengthy rap sheet and multiple high-profile violent incidents. He has accumulated around 45 arrests (some sealed), dating back to his teens, including charges for attempted murder, assault, rape, robbery, weapons possession, and more, before he ran over Lelawattie Narine, a 52-year old cancer survivor. He has cycled in and out of the system repeatedly, and one report noted he was on supervised release during the hit-and-run.

November 2016: Charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon following an incident at a deli on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx, where he allegedly threw a container at a worker and struck another with a pistol.

March 22, 2024: Allegedly struck and killed Lelawattie Narine, 52, with his unregistered motorcycle in Queens and fled the scene. Narine died from her injuries on April 9, 2024. Bohler was arrested in October 2025 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and other traffic-related offenses.

October 2024: Arrested for alleged rape, assault, unlawful surveillance, and weapons possession in a domestic violence case.

January 24, 2025: Allegedly severed four fingers of MTA worker Tayquon Young with a machete in the Bronx after a dispute involving dogs. He was arrested in February 2025 and charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

February 10, 2025: While incarcerated on Rikers Island, he was charged with robbery for allegedly stealing pepper spray from a corrections officer and using it against her.

3. ALEXANDER DICKEY—40 criminal and traffic charges

Alexander Dickey is a 30-year-old repeat offender accused of fatally shooting Logan Federico, a 22-year-old college student from North Carolina, during a home invasion in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 3, 2025.

Dickey has a documented history of 40 criminal and traffic charges across 11 arrests from 2013 to 2025, including 25 felony counts. His prior convictions and charges include:

2013: Grand larceny (over $10,000), breaking into motor vehicles, and possession of stolen vehicles; these resulted in non-convictions or dismissals in some instances, while others led to probation.

2014: Third-degree burglary and grand larceny; he was sentenced to five years in prison for these, serving approximately half before release in May 2017.

2017–2018: Drug charges; led to a short prison stay from April to August 2018.

2019: Strong-arm robbery; he received a four-year sentence, serving a little over one year before release in February 2021.

2022: A burglary arrest in Richland County

2023: Second-degree burglary; he pleaded guilty to lesser charges, served 411 days in jail, and was released on probation after a plea deal failed to account for his earlier burglary convictions due to missing SLED records.

Dickey was also on probation for multiple offenses starting in December 2013, May 2017, and February 2021, all of which were eventually revoked due to reoffending.

4. JUSTIN ROBINSON—17 years for strangling a 12-year old

In 2012, Robinson lured 12-year-old Autumn Pasquale to his home in Clayton, NJ under the pretext of trading bicycle parts. He admitted to strangling her and hiding her body in a recycling bin next door. At age 15, he was transferred to adult court and sentenced to 17 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter in 2013.

He is eligible for parole in April 2027 (having served approximately 14.5 years).

5. PIERRE THORNE—57 arrests

A Democrat judge has released a Chicago man with 57 prior arrests after he pleaded guilty to using a metal bar to smash a man’s jaw in a sneak attack.

The suspect, Pierre Thorne, 32, was charged after a December 8, 2022, attack on a 53-year-old man in Chicago’s downtown Loop area. Thorne reportedly used a metal pipe to attack the man from behind, CWBChicago reported.

Court records say that Thorne attacked the man, whom he did not know, from behind, knocking him to the ground in a pool of his own blood with a shattered jaw. The victim was further injured when he fell to the concrete.

In addition to the shattered jaw, the victim lost several teeth, suffered multiple facial fractures, had damage to his nose, lacerations to his face and scalp, and an abrasion to his left eye. The victim also required several constructive surgeries, but his face is permanently disfigured.

Investigators tracked the attacker using surveillance footage in the area leading the Chicago Police to identify Thorne as the chief suspect in the case.

Prosecutors noted that Thorne had a long arrest record and had been arrested and released 57 times by the time he reached 30 years of age. He also had several misdemeanor convictions, many of which were for violent attacks.

Thorne has now pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in the pipe attack case.

Despite this, he will serve no prison time.

…Cook County Circuit Judge Joanne Rosado sentenced him to four years in prison, but because he was handed a 752-day credit for time served and given a 50 percent sentence reduction, he will be set free to wreak havoc in the city once again.

6. JAHMARE BROWN—Violent encounters; only days in prison

Jahmare Brown, the 21-year-old suspect in the May 14, 2026 fatal stabbing of Alyssa Paige on the Atlanta Beltline, has a documented history of violent offenses and prior convictions, primarily in DeKalb and Fulton Counties between 2022 and 2026.

Minutes prior to stabbing Alyssa Paige, he assaulted a U.S. Postal Service worker with a rock on Plasters Avenue NE, breaking her nose. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He was arrested hours later after a five-hour manhunt. Photo assumed to be of Alyssa Paige. It was VERY difficult to procure one online.

Aggravated battery (January 2026): Brown attacked a woman at the Peachtree Center MARTA station, knocking her down and punching her repeatedly, causing a broken orbital bone and requiring 25 stitches. He was charged with battery, sentenced to 120 days in prison, but released early in March 2026 after serving only 60 days.

Threatening with a weapon (May 2, 2026): Twelve days before the Beltline stabbing, Brown pulled out a knife and threatened a man on Peachtree Street, stating, “I will kill you.” He was referred to mental health services via a diversion program rather than arrested.

Loitering and disorderly conduct (2025): Brown was arrested on Georgia State University’s campus for peering into buildings, loitering, and disorderly conduct, receiving a 15-day prison sentence.

Prior Misdemeanor Convictions (2022–2025): Records indicate previous convictions for shoplifting, loitering, criminal damage to property, and failing to appear for court dates. Several even earlier misdemeanor charges (including assault and resisting an officer) dating back to 2007–2009 were dismissed.

7. CHRISTOPHER THOMPSON—Activist judge cuts his 65-year sentence by half

Christopher Thompson is a convicted felon in Louisville, Kentucky, who was found guilty in December 2025 of kidnapping, robbery, sodomy, and sexual abuse for a July 2023 attack on a woman at gunpoint. While a jury recommended a 65-year prison sentence, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Tracy Davis reduced the term to 30 years during sentencing in February 2026, citing Thompson’s potential for rehabilitation despite his lack of remorse and hostile courtroom behavior.

Thompson spewed vitriol toward the judge in the courtroom (e.g., telling her to “eat his d***” and “if I could spit on you, I would”), yet she still overruled the jury’s recommendation and imposed a sentence more to her liking. She is clearly an activist judge, disregarding the victim, the victim’s family, and potential future victims. Utterly disgusting. (Video is 4:31)

(Honestly, activist judges and DA’s have contributed mightily to many of these sentencing disparities, in my opinion. Suicidal empathy in action.)

I pray that one day I will no longer need to put forth counterarguments to the harmful narratives that permeate our information ecosystem, but until then...

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)