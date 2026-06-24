Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
17h

Excellently proving your point, Debra. After 250 years, it is a disgraceful reflection of our "woke" justice system. Incidentally, this is the oath they violate:

"I, ______ XXX, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as a judge." This oath is mandated by Title 28, Section 453 of the U.S. Code

As far as stigmatizing decent back men, the facts that you brought up and others clearly show an enormous amount of crime is committed by a tiny group of individuals, yet "woke" judges and DAs are the enablers who should be charged when career criminals who appear in their courts are freed to commit more.

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1 reply by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
18hEdited

"(Honestly, activist judges and DA’s have contributed mightily to many of these sentencing disparities, in my opinion. Suicidal empathy in action.)" ABSOLUTELY CORRECT!

These "activist" judges are a cancer in the true justice system. I mean, what in the world is a judge thinking exactly when he/she says the perp has the "potential for rehabilitation," and that somehow trumps the need for incarceration? The real rehabilitation should start and end in prison. But oh no, let's make a judgment and sentencing based on a hypothetical situation, yeah, that makes much more sense. (Major eye roll)

As always, Foxy, thank you speaking unwavering truth, just as the Bible tells us to do.

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5 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
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