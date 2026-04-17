Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3h

Commiefornia seems bent on embracing that label as well as "the land of nuts and fruits."

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2 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
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