User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
3d

In democracy no one is innocent, there are no victims, there’s voters.

The Dems can’t keep making payoffs so they’re cleaning out the safe; this is just government by control fraud, planned bankruptcy, mafia style bustout. Biden administration did the same thing, we’ve had government by looting for 30 some years.

This isn’t news, this coming out means it’s ending. They can’t keep paying is all.

However all their voters and donors knew this all along. If they still had power it still would be quiet and wouldn’t be “news.” Nor are the Republicans and no small number of their voters innocent either. They’ll pretend shock: 💩

Nor are they finally down or out, except for these decrepit ruins.

Democracy is looting.

The Ancient Greeks knew this , it’s always been true.

Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3d

I would simplify based on your headline this way: Deceit BECAUSE of ineptitude.

It just seems that one is not possible at this level without the other.

