In this Substack, I present headlines of recent and ongoing instances of fraud, waste, and abuse that impose financial burdens on Californians as a result of state leaders’ ineptitude and/or deceit. The level of corruption has reached new heights under Gavin Newsom and his cronies.

(If you would like to see just how bad, please read the recently released California State Auditor’s report with its blistering critique of issues and agencies that pose a high risk to the state.)

There’s so much more, but I do not want this article to turn into a book: LA County alone could fill multiple chapters.

TLDR—Headlines (with links) covered in this article:

•$24 billion in homelessness spending “lost”

•$30 billion lost through unemployment (EDD) fraud

•EDD fraud helps drive higher payroll taxes as California fails to repay $20B federal loan

•Billions in high speed rail with not much accomplished

•6.2 billion dollar Medi-Cal shortfall

•Potential $3 billion loss in Cal Pers, a state pension fund

•$450 million blown on attempt to update 911 system

•$100 million raised for FireAid concert has not reached LA wildfire residents

•1 Billion+ for the State Capitol Annex

•$225,000 stolen by Newsom’s former chief of staff—while she worked for him

•$468,000 in misused campaign funds: Attorney General Rob Bonta

•Extravagant lifestyle at taxpayer’s expense: Insurance Commissioner, Ricardo Lara

💰$24 BILLION IN HOMELESSNESS SPENDING “LOST”; 40,000 more homeless since 2019

California has spent tens of billions of dollars on homelessness programs in recent years, but state auditors found that the state does not consistently track or report how these funds are spent or whether they achieve results — meaning large parts of the $20–$24 billion spent lack clear accountability.

💰$30 BILLION LOST THROUGH UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD (EDD)

CA EDD admits paying as much as $31 billion in unemployment funds to criminals. A staggering amount!

💰EDD FRAUD HELPS DRIVE HIGHER PAYROLL TAXES AS CA FAILS TO REPAY $20B FEDERAL LOAN

In a typical year (before the pandemic), employers pay about $42 per employee in federal UI taxes. In 2023, that cost increased by roughly $21 extra per employee due to the debt. Estimates show higher amounts as the years progress—e.g., $84 in 2024, $105 in 2025, and rising up to about $210 per employee by 2030 if the debt persists.

💰BILLIONS IN HIGH SPEED RAIL; NOT MUCH ACCOMPLISHED

Price ballooned from $45 billion to estimated $88 to $128 billion from SF to LA. Route since amended to Merced-Bakersfield.

“Seventeen years ago, Californians bet on a grand vision of the future. They narrowly approved a $10 billion bond issue to build a high-speed rail line that would zip between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours. This technological marvel would slash emissions, revitalize the state’s Central Valley, and, with some financial help from the feds and private sector, provide the fast, efficient, and convenient travel Asia and Europe have long enjoyed.

State officials promised to deliver this transit utopia by 2020. Instead, costs have more than doubled, little track has been laid, and service isn’t expected to begin before 2030 — and only between Bakersfield and Merced, two cities far from the line’s ultimate destinations.”—Benton Graham

💰6.2 BILLION MEDI-CAL SHORTFALL

One main reason: Newsom, in 2024, allowed EVERY illegal immigrant access to Medi-Cal, jeopardizing the accessibility for low-income and vulnerable Californians for whom it was created.

💰$3 BILLION IN CAL PERS (STATE PENSION) LOSSES

The pension board is not offering transparency on exactly what happened with its investment in politically motivated green energy deals. The board committed $468 million in 2007, but now only $138 million remains—a 71% loss! If the board had chosen the traditional investment route, the portfolio would be worth over $3.3 billion today.

💰$450 MILLION BLOWN ON ATTEMPT TO UPDATE 911 SYSTEM

“…the state paid four technology companies over $450 million to build it. But when the time came to turn that system on, it didn’t work. Then the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) decided to scrap the regional design and go back to the drawing board. The newly proposed system will require many more millions of taxpayer dollars.

How often have we seen this scenario? California politicians dream big by offering ideas to upgrade infrastructure, improve the environment or revamp healthcare. These ideas start with grandiose rhetoric. The state then throws money at the projects, which become money pits…”—OC REGISTER

💰$100 MILLION RAISED FOR FIREAID CONCERT HAS NOT REACHED LA WILDFIRE RESIDENTS

“According to several independent investigations, the $100 million raised during the FireAid benefit concerts held in January 2025 has not gone to fire victims as promised, but rather to non-profits who then get to decide where the money goes.”—Evan Symon

💰$1 BILLION+ CAPITOL ANNEX PROJECT

Over 2,000 people were forced to sign NDA’s; leaders continue to reject transparency on cost; probably several billion dollar cost now.

“For more than half a decade, advocates of the state Capitol have sounded the alarm about the $1.1 billion Capitol annex project. This venture is a textbook example of how not to run a public works project.

All Californians will be affected by its rampant secrecy, nondisclosure agreements, massive cost overruns and the decimation of our treasured Capitol Park. Experts and appointed officials tasked with protecting the historic Capitol building have strongly argued for cost-effective, transparent alternatives that preserve the Capitol’s historic integrity and public access. But every concern was ignored.”—Richard Cowan

💰$225,000 STOLEN BY NEWSOM’S FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF—WHILE SHE WORKED FOR HIM

“The federal grand jury indictment accuses Williamson and four other co-conspirators, including Becerra’s former chief of staff, of funneling $225,000 in money from a dormant campaign account. Williamson is also accused of falsely claiming more than $1.7 million in fraudulent business expenses on her taxes, for a $15,000 Chanel bag, a chartered jet and a nearly $170,000 birthday trip to Mexico.”—Maya C. Miller

💰$468,000 IN MISUSED CAMPAIGN FUNDS: ATTORNEY GENERAL ROB BONTA

A. G. Bonta’s campaign spent over half a million dollars for legal help amid bribery charge.

💰INSURANCE COMMISSIONER, RICARDO LARA’S EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE at taxpayer’s expense

“After missing the first key state insurance briefing of the year while traveling in Bermuda, questions have been raised about the attendance record of California’s Insurance Commissioner since Ricardo Lara assumed office in 2019.

7 On Your Side obtained and analyzed hundreds of public records that detail at least 46 cross-country and international trips all over the world -- including at least 11 taxpayer-funded excursions to places like Bogota, Paris, and Toronto. But after more than a month of questioning his office, Lara’s staff has been unable to identify the business purpose for nearly all of them.”—Stephanie Sierra and Olivia Gonzales

FOR MORE MALFEASANCE, CHECK OUT MY JANUARY 27 ARTICLE ON HOW INEFFECTIVE NEWSOM HAS BEEN IN HANDLING WILDFIRES AND WATER.

Hard to vote these awful folks out of office, given mail-in ballots, no voter ID, and unclean voter rolls, but we must never stop trying!

