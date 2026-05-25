Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HorseLaugher's avatar
HorseLaugher
2d

I would answer

1:racism.

2:climate change

3:equity

4:reparations

5:gender pay gap

6:tolerance

7:my truth

8:stolen land

9:patriarchy

10: oligarch’s

11: 69 (in honor of Musk)

12: 6,7 (I don’t know why)

13:tik Tok

14: snap benefits

15: government shut down

16: nose rings

Reply
Share
7 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
2d

Maybe we were smarter without tv, phones,and all manner of distractions?

Reply
Share
2 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FoxyHeterodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture