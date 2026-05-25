In light of the constant drumbeat that many of America’s graduating seniors—particularly those in distressed public school systems—are unable to read or do math at a 12th-grade level (or sometimes even at an elementary-school level!), I thought it would be interesting to share what an exam looked like for eighth grade students in 1912.

After reviewing this exam, I would be hard-pressed to believe that our middle school students are learning this type of challenging material on a widespread scale. Granted, instruction was geared toward the test, but even so, the foundational material appears far more in-depth—though still rudimentary—than what many students are exposed to today.

(For the record, I aced the spelling section, as I am sure many of you will as well, but I struggled mightily with the arithmetic section; percentages have always been my bane.)

See how you—and/or your kids—fare. (The entire exam is typed out below the graphic; answers are not provided.)

Eighth Grade Examination for Bullitt County Schools, November, 1912

Spelling

Exaggerate, incentive, conscious, pennyweight, chandelier, patient, potential, creature, participate, authentic, bequeath, diminish, genuine, vinegar, incident, monotony, hyphen, antecedent, autumn, hideous, relieve, conceive, control, symptom, rhinoceros, adjective, partial, musician, architect, exhaust, diagram, endeavor, scissors, associate, saucepan, benefit, masculine, synopsis, circulate, eccentric.

Reading

Reading and Writing (given by the teacher.)

Arithmetic

Write in words the following:

.5764; .00003; .123416; 653.0965; 43.37. Solve:

35.7 plus 4; 5.8 plus 5.14 – 59.112. Find cost at 12½ cents per sq. yd. of kalsomining the walls of a room 20 ft. long, 16 ft. wide and 9 ft. high, deducting 1 door 8 ft. by 4 ft. 6 in. and 2 windows 5 ft. by 3 ft. 6 in. each. A man bought a farm for $2400 and sold it for $2700. What per cent did he gain? A man sold a watch for $180 and lost 16⅔%. What was the cost of the watch? Find the amount of $50 for 3 yrs., 3 mo. and 3 days, at 8 per cent. A school enrolled 120 pupils and the number of boys was two thirds of the number of girls. How many of each sex were enrolled? How long a rope is required to reach from the top of a building 40 ft. high, to the ground 30 ft. from the base of the building? How many steps 2 ft. 4 in. each will a man take in walking 2¼ miles? At $1.62½ a cord, what will be the cost of a pile of wood 24 ft. long, 4 ft. wide and 6 ft. 3 in. high?

Grammar

How many parts of speech are there? Define each. Define proper noun; common noun. Name the properties of a noun. What is a Personal Pronoun? Decline I. What properties have verbs? “William struck James.” Change the Voice of the verb. Adjectives have how many Degrees of Comparison? Compare good; wise; beautiful. Diagram: The Lord loveth a cheerful giver. Parse all the words in the following sentences: John ran over the bridge. Helen’s parents love her.

Geography

Define longitude and latitude. Name and give boundaries of the five zones. Tell what you know of the Gulf Stream. Locate Erie Canal; what waters does it connect, and why is it important? Locate the following countries which border each other: Turkey, Greece, Servia, Montenegro, Roumania. Name and give the capitals of States touching the Ohio River. Locate these cities: Mobile, Quebec, Buenos Aires, Liverpool, Honolulu. Name in the order of their size three largest States in the United States. Locate the following mountains: Blue Ridge, Himalaya, Andes, Alps, Wasatch. Through what waters would a vessel pass in going from England through the Suez Canal to Manila?

Physiology

How does the liver compare in size with other glands in the human body? Where is it located? What does it secrete? Name the organs of circulation. Describe the heart. Compare arteries and veins as to function. Where is the blood carried to be purified? Where is the chief nervous center of the body? Define Cerebrum; Cerebellum. What are the functions (or uses) of the spinal column? Why should we study Physiology? Give at least five rules to be observed in maintaining good health.

Civil Government

Define the following forms of government: Democracy, Limited Monarchy, Absolute Monarchy, Republic. Give examples of each. To what four governments are students in school subjected? Name five county officers, and the principal duties of each. Name and define the three branches of the government of the United States. Give three duties of the President. What is meant by the veto power? Name three rights given Congress by the Constitution and two rights denied Congress. In the election of a president and vice-president, how many electoral votes in each State are allowed? Give the eligibility of president, vice-president and Governor of Kentucky. What is a copyright? Patent right? Describe the manner in which the president and vice-president of the United States are elected.

History

Who first discovered the following places: Florida, Pacific Ocean, Mississippi River, St. Lawrence River? Sketch briefly Sir Walter Raleigh, Peter Stuyvesant. By whom were the following settled: Ga., Md., Mass., R.I., Fla.? During what wars were the following battles fought: Brandywine, Great Meadows, Lundy’s Lane, Antietam, Buena Vista? Describe the battle of Quebec. Give the cause of the War of 1812 and name an important battle fought during that war. Name 2 presidents who have died in office; three who were assassinated. Name the last battle of the Civil War; War of 1812; French and Indian War, and the commanders in each battle. What president was impeached, and on what charge? Who invented the following: Magnetic Telegraph, Cotton Gin, Sewing Machine, Telephone, Phonograph?

William Foster, Ed C. Tyler, J. E. Magruder, F. T. Harned. Ora L. Roby

Bullitt County Board of Education

Chas. G. Bridwell, Truant Officer

How did you do? Do you need a refresher course in geography and arithmetic? History and civil government?

May we commence significant education reform so that our students can reach their full potential, because what we have now is clearly not working for everyone.🙏🏾

For further reading: UC San Diego, a giant in science, is struggling with freshmen who can’t do basic math

Also: 77% tested at Baltimore high school read at elementary level, some at kindergarten level

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)