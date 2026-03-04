In the opening clip of the video below—US Capitol Insurrections of 1971 and 1983 by the “Forgotten History” YouTube channel—Kamala Harris intones with grave solemnity that January 6, 2021 was akin to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, moments “when our democracy was under assault.”

Her statement evoked a derisive chuckle from me, as honest observers recognize that January 6—while chaotic and unacceptable—doesn’t remotely approach the scale of those two national catastrophes, where thousands of Americans were murdered in acts of war and terrorism.

Yet that spurious refrain continues to this day.

However, we rarely hear about other, more violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol in recent decades: the 1971 and 1983 bombings by far-left militant groups (which also targeted other government buildings such as the Pentagon and the State Department), or the 1954 shooting on the House floor in which Puerto Rican nationalist radicals wounded five congressmen.

(The video below addresses the two bombings, while a separate article I included addresses the shooting of the congressmen. Below the 18-minute video is a summary of the material, provided by Perplexity AI and lightly edited with bold emphasis and historical photos by yours truly.)

Summary of “Forgotten History” Episode: Capitol Attacks

🚨Opening Theme

The episode argues that democracy has faced multiple assaults: Dec 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor), Sept 11, 2001, and Jan 6, 2021.

But before Jan 6, the U.S. Capitol was bombed twice — in 1971 and 1983 — by radical left-wing groups, which are now largely forgotten.

🚨March 1, 1971 Capitol Bombing by the Weather Underground

The Weather Underground was a radical offshoot of the Students for a Democratic Society, emerging from late-1960s anti-war movements.

Adopted violent revolutionary ideology, seeking to “bring the war home.”

March 1, 1971: Bomb detonated in the Senate wing of the Capitol, damaging offices but causing no casualties.

The Weather Underground claimed responsibility, framing it as retaliation for the war in Laos.

No one was ever convicted; FBI misconduct and illegal surveillance led to dropped prosecutions.

Key figures: Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn , later reintegrated into academia and activism. Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, two leaders of the Weather Underground

The attack faded from public consciousness and was never memorialized.

🚨November 7, 1983 Capitol Bombing by “May 19th” Communist Organization

Radical Marxist network linked to global revolutionary movements.

Chose “May 19th” to honor Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.

Nov 7, 1983: Bomb exploded outside the Senate chamber, heavily damaging historic rooms.

The Armed Resistance Unit claimed responsibility, citing U.S. military actions in Lebanon and Grenada.

Key members: Susan Rosenberg, Linda Sue Evans, Laura Whitehorn. Core members of M19, left to right: Alan Berkman, Tim Blunk, Susan Rosenberg, Linda Sue Evans, Marilyn Buck, Laura Whitehorn

Arrests and long prison sentences followed (45–58 years).

FUN FACT: Starting in 1993, current congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) advocated for the commutation of Rosenberg’s sentence.

Bill Clinton commuted Rosenberg’s and Evans’s sentences in 2001, sparking controversy and congressional hearings.

The video concludes by contrasting how left-wing and right-wing violence are branded in the media and politics, arguing this reflects hypocrisy; it frames January 6 as citizens responding to perceived election corruption; notes a recent update on the January 28 FBI raid on the Fulton County Election Hub in Georgia related to 2020 election irregularities; and cites official admissions that 315,000 ballots lacked required signature verification, fueling renewed debate over election integrity.

Share

March 1, 1954 Shooting at the U.S. Capitol

Author’s note: The following piece was written by Heather Thomas for the Library of Congress and lightly edited for clarity. The original article is linked at the end.

By Heather Thomas, May 19, 2020

Gunfire erupted on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on March 1, 1954, when four Puerto Rican nationalists shot at random from the spectators’ galleries, shouting “Viva Puerto Rico libre!”—“Long live free Puerto Rico!” Five members of Congress were injured, one seriously.

“Guard Congress After Gunfire,” Boston Daily Globe , March 2, 1954, p. 1

The U.S. had annexed Puerto Rico in 1898 and the relationship between the island and the U.S. government had long been in contention. While some Puerto Ricans sought to remain a territory or become a state, others argued for independence. The nationalists who staged the attack on the Capitol supported the most extreme interpretation of the latter—use violence to draw attention to their demand for immediate Puerto Rican independence.

The surprise attack was mounted by four members of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party—Lolita Lebrón, Rafael Cancel Miranda, Irvin Flores Rodriguez, and Andres Figueroa Cordero. At the time, the Capitol had few security protocols and the four would-be assassins easily entered the gallery armed with handguns. About 2:30 p.m., they indiscriminately opened fire onto the House Chamber, waving an unfurled Puerto Rican flag. (My note: They fired more than 20 rounds.)

“HELD IN ATTACK ON CONGRESSMEN,” Atlanta Daily World (Atlanta, GA), March 4, 1954, p. 2

Representative Alvin M. Bentley (R-MI) took a bullet to the chest and was the most severely wounded. Four other representatives were also shot: Ben F. Jensen (R-IA) was shot in the back, Clifford Davis (D-TN) was hit in the leg, George Hyde Fallon (D-MD) was shot in the hip, and Kenneth A. Roberts (D-AL) was hit in the knee.

“The Five Representatives Who Were Wounded in House Shooting Yesterday,” New York Times , March 2, 1954, p. 16

Those on the House floor quickly moved into action. Congressional pages carried the wounded to safety. As the shooters attempted to escape, three of them were overpowered by visitors, police, House staff, and Congressman James Van Zandt of Pennsylvania, who personally apprehended Rafael Miranda. The fourth shooter, Irvin Flores, escaped, but was captured later that day.

“Aftermath of Weird Drama in Washington,” Boston Daily Globe , March 2, 1954, p. 15

The four gunmen were tried and sentenced to more than 49 years in federal prison. Cordero, terminally ill, had his sentence commuted on humanitarian grounds by President Jimmy Carter in October 1977 and died in 1979. President Carter granted clemency for the remaining three later in 1979. Lebrón, the alleged ringleader and lone woman shooter, went on to become a revered figure among Puerto Ricans, and died in 2010. Miranda died recently on March 2, 2020.

“Carter Commutes Terms of Four Puerto Ricans,” Hartford Courant (Hartford, CT), September 7, 1979, p. 1

Today, bullet holes from the shooting are still visible in the House Chamber.

Original article by Heather Thomas in the Library of Congress: https://blogs.loc.gov/headlinesandheroes/2020/05/1954-shooting-at-the-u-s-capitol/

The YouTube video below is a 1954 news report that aired immediately after the shooting. Video is 2:07.

“Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.”—George Santayana, The Life of Reason (1905)

Please hit the LIKE (❤️) button, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE and/or SHARE!

Leave a comment

Share

FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)