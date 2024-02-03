Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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Martin Hackworth's avatar
Martin Hackworth
Feb 3, 2024

I am on record as a person who loathes and despises DT. I think that he's an intemperate, lazy bully. But I doubt seriously that EJ Carroll's claims have an iota of merit. This whole thing stinks.

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