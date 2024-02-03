The latest case that Trump has been embroiled in has resulted in an $83.3 million judgement against him for defaming former journalist and advice columnist, E. Jean Carroll. This amount is added to the $5 million that a jury awarded her in a civil trial in May, finding that Trump “sexually abused” her (she accused him of rape) in a dressing room in the high-end, New York department store, Bergdorf Goodman.

I was initially wary about an incident that supposedly happened close to 30 years ago, with no physical evidence, no eyewitnesses, and no police report (though the absence of the latter can be understandable). In a store that is known for its attentiveness to its upscale clientele and whose dressing rooms are normally locked (by Carroll’s own admission), these details do not square with Carroll’s version of events stating that there were no workers on the floor and the dressing room was unlocked.

There was no corroboration—save for two friends she says she told—who, along with Carroll, could not definitively pin down the day, month, year or even season that the incident happened, first saying it was 1994 then 1995 or 1996.

Journalist Raheem Kassam did a thorough job following the trial and highlighting crucial information that could have made a difference in both trials—had it been allowed. Please check out his The National Pulse article below—hyperbolic title notwithstanding.

(Click on the link below the screenshot. The article is from The National Pulse .)

Needless to say, since Carroll is a public figure with a largesse of written material and social media posts, there has been no shortage of “evidence” to at least cause one to pause regarding the veracity of her claims. I will be highlighting some of them in this Substack.

Let’s start.

👉🏾Carroll has written about and accused multiple men who she said sexually assaulted her: a camp counselor named Cam, an unnamed college date, an unnamed boss, and even former CBS’ CEO Les Moonves (see link below), whom she said attacked her in an elevator. (Others reportedly include a dentist and a babysitter’s boyfriend, though I cannot confirm the last two.)

Below, the 2019 article where Carroll first accused Trump and several others of SA. (Click on link.)

👉🏾The Donna Karan dress she claimed to be wearing in 1994, hadn’t been designed yet. When confronted with that inconvenient information, she later said the year was either 1995 or 1996.

She said she kept the dress and that it had been in her closet since the alleged attack.

👉🏾It was not her idea to bring a suit against Trump; the idea reportedly came from George Conway, a prominent Trump critic (hater) and former husband of Kellyanne Conway, during a party at Molly Jong-Fast's home. (Click on link below to view the Washington Examiner’s article.)

👉🏾Another admitted anti-Trumper, LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman, (who was a “friend” of Jeffrey Epstein and even spent a weekend at his infamous island) funded the first case. Carroll at first stated, under deposition, that no one was funding her case, but later retracted the statement. The judge did not sanction her for her lack of disclosure and the jurors were not allowed to hear that Hoffman was funding it.

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👉🏾A temporary New York law, the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), bill number S00066A, that suspended the statute of limitations on sexual offenses in New York State for one year, allowed for Carroll to file suit against Trump. The Act’s one year “lookback window” was effective from November 24, 2022 to November 24, 2023, during which survivors could commence actions against abusers and institutions that enabled or failed to prevent the abuse.

From Breitbart:

Full text of the Adult Survivors Act: https://www.assembly.state.ny.us/leg/?bn=S00066&term=2021&Summary=Y&Memo=Y&Text=Y

Carroll was even tagged in a tweet by New York Democrat Brad Hoylman about the ASA:

👉🏾She told Tim Miller that she had to look “f**kable for her trial, I assume to give the illusion to the jury that she would be someone desirable to Trump. Her team had a woman come in every day to do her hair and makeup and try to replicate her look from 1996. 🤨 (1:15 video)

👉🏾Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s main attorney, worked at the same law firm in the 1990’s as presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan.

👉🏾Another of Carroll’s attorneys, Shawn Crowley, was a law clerk for the presiding judge, and he also co-officiated her wedding.

👉🏾She deleted evidence, the alleged threatening messages that were caused by Trump’s comments. When Trump attorney Alina Habba moved for a mistrial, the judge refused.

Below is a video (1:01) after the verdict where Carroll says what she will do with the money: shop with Rachel Maddow, buy her a penthouse, go fishing in France… Carroll is flanked by her lawyers Roberta Kaplan (l) and Shawn Crowley (r). Crowley nervously tells Maddow that Carroll is joking.

👉🏾She admitted, on the stand, that she enjoyed watching “The Apprentice”, an immensely popular show where Donald Trump was the host.

👉🏾She once told Anderson Cooper that she thinks people consider rape to be “sexy.” (40-second video)

👉🏾The details of the alleged assault mirrors an episode of Law and Order: SVU. She is a fan of the franchise. (29-second video)

👉🏾She illegally owns a firearm in New York, yet the judge did not allow Trump attorney, Alina Habba, to continue questioning in that vein.

👉🏾After the verdict, Trump attorney Alina Habba, expresses her frustration, citing that the judge did not allow two expert witnesses to testify, edited the questions she was allowed to ask Trump, and generally stripped them of every defense they were ready to present. (Click on link below to view the video.)

👉🏾Some of Carroll’s Facebook and Twitter posts are eccentric, lusty, and explicit; I will not post some of the more graphic ones. She once tweeted this about Trump:

👉🏾She named her cat “Vagina T. Fireball”.

👉🏾Final video highlighting her eccentricities—if you consider painting rocks and trees blue an eccentricity. (1:20 video)

👉🏾The Breitbart article below goes into more detail about some of the points I have mentioned in my Substack. (Click on the link below the photo.)

👉🏾Lastly, an engaging, illuminating Substack article by Peachy Keenan that is sure to tickle your funny bone while simultaneously cause you to erupt in a primal scream of frustration.

While I did not focus on the excessive amount Trump is compelled to pay, rest assured there will be a forthcoming Substack discussing this exorbitant amount as well as those levied against Alex Jones ($965,000,000), Rudy Guiliani ($148,000,000), and Fox News ($787,000,000). These are unprecedented payouts not commensurate with the charges, in my opinion.

And finally: Can we get the same level of interest for Tara Reade who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993? Where’s the media interest in her story?

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)