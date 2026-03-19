Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1d

As one who believes in God, trusts Jesus as savior, and knows the truth of the demonic spiritual war we are all in, I really never cease to be amazed at the evil deception and lies of the Enemy. Folks, this is real. Ephesians 6:12 is very clear: "For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places."

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2 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
Arjun's avatar
Arjun
1d

This is great news. I discovered and started teaching about Jury Nullification in 2021 in response to the laws(mandates)/fines/penalties/arrests applied during the Fake Contagion Medical Tyranny Period. I never thought the enemy would touch the subject.

This is bad news. The true judicial power lies with the people, but if the people are retarded, we end up with a society that eats itself from within.

By the way, what the educating groups say about Jury Nullification is true. Jurors have the power to decide the facts and the law, regardless of what the statute says. It is meant to apply mercy, because the law is merciless. There had been a generations-long campaign to get people to forget that, and now it seems the coffin is nailed shut.

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1 reply by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
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