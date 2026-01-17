On January 6, 2021, Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old unarmed woman climbing through a small, smashed window in the Capitol, was shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd.

The shooting was captured on video; there is no evidence that Byrd warned Babbitt before he shot her, though he had time to do so. She was not a direct threat to him or others, as her hands clearly did not possess a weapon.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who had been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, died shortly thereafter.

There was no outcry from the mainstream media mavens deploring the fact that a police officer had killed an unarmed female without any warning. Because she died while being a part of the J6 protest, she was not afforded that outrage.

Meanwhile, Byrd’s identification was not disclosed until he sat down for an interview with NBC to tell his side of the story—almost eight months after he shot Babbitt. He had the luxury of not living in fear of being doxxed in the immediate aftermath.

RELEVANT VIDEOS

🎥 Prior to her death, Babbitt is seen in a hall of the Capitol, walking past a suited security member. The guy filming Babbitt from behind says to the guard: “How are you doing man?” The guard’s response is unintelligible but cordial. The J6er then tells the officer, “Stay safe, man.”

The same J6er with Babbitt arrives at the locked doors and intact windows leading to the Speaker’s Lobby, where the J6er asks one of the guards protecting the doors if he “needs a water or something, man?” (Video is 29 seconds.)

At some point, the officers guarding the door leave their post and retreat behind the crowd, off to the side, watching and allowing the protestors to break the windows.

🎥 Shortly before climbing through the window, Babbitt actually punched Zachary Alam, another J6er (or Antifa, as some have speculated), in the face for trying to break the windows. (See 24-second video below.)

I am not sure why she decided to climb through the window when she actively tried to prevent the window from being smashed.

🎥 Many people on the Left condoned, and even cheered, Babbitt’s death, saying that she got what she deserved because she was breaking the law by participating in an “insurrection”—though no one was ever charged with that crime. (44-second video of the shooting below.)

AN ASIDE

The person who shot the above video of Babbitt’s shooting, John Earle Sullivan, uses (or used) the moniker Jayden X. He is a Utah-based political activist and self-described photojournalist/activist who founded Insurgence USA, a group involved in protests—often tied to anti-police brutality efforts and Black Lives Matter-related events. (I am compelled to post the headline below for the benefit of the naysayers who still continue to say there were no Antifa/BLM at the J6 protest.)

PROFANITY WARNING: In the video below (1:18), John Sullivan says that, “We gotta f***ing…rip Trump outta that office right over there, f***ing pull him out that s***!” (From “America’s Tribune” Rumble channel.)

Interesting fact: Sullivan was given a 6-year sentence for his undercover incitement activities at the Capitol, but he benefitted from Trump’s blanket pardon of J6ers and was released from prison in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the shooting death of Renee Good, a 37-year old mother of 3, by ICE agent Jonathan Ross—after she refused lawful orders to exit her vehicle and attempted to drive away, striking the agent—has drawn significant outrage from both the political left and much of the mainstream media. There have been protests all across the country, maintaining that she was murdered by the agent.

I haven’t heard a single mainstream media source say that the shooting was justified or that she deserved it because of her actions.

RELEVANT VIDEOS

Below are the videos presented in the order they were released by media, at least the way I saw it.

🎥 PROFANITY WARNING: The first video (26 seconds) that was shared doesn’t show very clearly that Good hit the agent. This created instantaneous chaos as mainstream media and liberal influencers declared that “she didn’t even touch him and he shot her!”—though DHS Secretary Noem claimed that she had hit him.

🎥 The second video (22 seconds), from a distance, clearly showed the SUV hitting the agent. However, that did not deter either the left or the right from continuing to stake their claims on their belief of who was innocent and who was guilty.

🎥 Below, a CNN guest’s analysis of the video striking the agent (1:36). He contends that the first shot was fired after the agent was struck. Anderson Cooper seemingly challenges him on this point.

🎥 The third video (47 seconds) from the agent’s cell phone added even more contextualization, showing that Good was NOT afraid of the agent, was not panicking and indeed was (almost playfully) taunting the agent. Her partner (some say wife), Rebecca Good, was there as well, taunting and “talking smack” to the agent while recording him. As another agent tried to open Renee’s car door when she refused to exit the vehicle, Rebecca was the one who told Renee to “drive Baby, drive!” at which point Renee either tried to flee or tried to hit the agent—depending on which side you are on. Nevertheless, the car came in contact with the agent and he quickly fired three shots, hitting and killing Good.

🎥 The fourth video that I saw was a 3:37 clip immediately preceding the fateful (and fatal) confrontation, where Good is shown blocking traffic and interrupting ICE agents in her maroon Honda Pilot SUV. She is quite nonchalant as she dances to the beat of her honking horn. Media did not initially show this lengthier version of the incident, though it has been asserted they had it in their possession. It cuts off a split second before she is shot.

An eyewitness, Emily Heller, was interviewed right after the shooting. She confirms that Good was impeding traffic: "She was very successful in blocking traffic. She was doing what she was set out to do.” (Video is 2:28)

There is so much more background information and other lanes that one can traverse regarding both these tragic situations; however, my focus is primarily to present the relevant video evidence highlighting the actual events.

The more accurate information that is put out there, the more it helps quell the avalanche of misinformation that threatens to engulf us.

May the loved ones of both these women find comfort and solace.

