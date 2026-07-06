It is truly hard to say what any of us would do if we found out that our teenage son had just stabbed and killed another teen at a track meet.

Even so, based on my own code of ethics and values, there are certain things I believe I would have done.

Therefore…

NUMBER ONE: If Karmelo Anthony were my son, the very first thing I would have done was pray. I would have prayed with him, for him, for the Metcalf family, my family, and for everyone affected by this tragedy, asking the Lord for guidance and, above all, for grace, mercy, and wisdom.

NUMBER TWO: I would have met with Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, who publicly expressed a desire to meet with the Anthony family shortly after the incident. He acknowledged that both families had suffered devastating losses and said he wanted to talk—and, if possible, pray together. He also made clear that he did not want the tragedy turned into a racial or political issue.

Here was a father extending an olive branch to the family whose son had just killed his own child—and he even said he forgave Karmelo! I honestly do not know if I would have had the strength to do what Jeff Metcalf did, but I absolutely would have accepted his invitation.

Some have argued that meeting with Mr. Metcalf could have created legal risks—that something said during such a meeting might later have been used against the family at trial. My response is simple: so be it. He was a grieving father whose son died because of my child’s actions. The very least I could have done was meet him halfway.

NUMBER THREE: I would not have hired former felon, “Minister” Dominique Alexander, head of a Dallas-area social justice activist group, to serve as my family’s spokesman. In my opinion, Alexander is a race hustler with a deeply troubling criminal history. His rap sheet should have disqualified him from representing the family.

According to Grok (emphasis mine):

2011 felony conviction for injury to a child — He pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily injury (head trauma) to his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son by violently shaking the child while babysitting in 2009. Rather than serving prison time, he received 7–10 years of deferred adjudication probation.

Probation violations — In 2016, he was sentenced to two years in prison for repeatedly violating the terms of his probation, including multiple traffic offenses and failure to comply with court requirements.

Other arrests and convictions — These include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (auto theft), felony theft (he pleaded guilty in 2021 and served two days), family violence/assault charges (indicted in 2019), as well as offenses such as check forgery, filing a false police report, and evading arrest.

It is worth noting that he received probation —not prison—for causing severe injury to a toddler, yet frequently argues that the justice system is unfair to Black defendants.

I also would have done everything possible to avoid making this a racial issue, just as Jeff Metcalf expressed. In my view, the racial rhetoric that emerged from the Anthony camp (loudly emphasized by Alexander) was unnecessary and unsupported by the known facts. I also believe it played a significant role in helping raise the large amount of money the family received. Had Karmelo immediately accepted responsibility and pleaded guilty, I doubt the fundraising would have been nearly as successful.

NUMBER FOUR: While I would not have wanted my son making frequent public statements, I would have wanted him to demonstrate genuine remorse from the very beginning.

I would have wanted him to acknowledge Austin’s death, express sincere sorrow for the Metcalf family’s unimaginable loss, avoid language that minimized what happened, and accept responsibility for his own actions. Regardless of what legal strategy ultimately unfolded, I would have wanted my son to understand that another young man was dead because of the choices my son made.

NUMBER FIVE: Because I would have wanted my son to accept responsibility, I most likely would not have advised him to go to trial. He admitted that he killed Austin with a knife that was prohibited on school grounds. He was unquestionably in the wrong for bringing the weapon onto campus.

I would have hired an experienced criminal defense attorney to negotiate the best plea agreement possible with the district attorney. My son would have needed to accept responsibility, face the consequences, and serve his sentence for taking another person’s life. In my opinion, the facts simply did not support a claim of self-defense.

With effective representation, my son still might have secured a plea agreement that left him with the opportunity to rebuild his life after incarceration.

Austin will never have that opportunity.

If my son nevertheless decided—or was advised—to go to trial, I would have spent whatever was necessary to assemble the strongest legal defense the approximately $630,000 raised could buy. This would not have been the time to cut corners. An experienced trial lawyer might identify weaknesses in the prosecution’s case, raise legal arguments that less experienced counsel could overlook, and assemble a strong team of private investigators, mitigation specialists, jury consultants, and other experts.

NUMBER SIX: I would have insisted on presenting far more character witnesses during sentencing—not just one parent, who continued to maintain that he had acted in self-defense.

I would have called teachers, counselors, coaches, pastors, family members, friends, employers, and respected community members to testify about my son’s character, work ethic, academic accomplishments, and overall conduct. I would have wanted the jury to hear from people who knew him well and could explain that he was not a monster, but rather a hardworking, intelligent, and responsible young man whose terrible decision had catastrophic consequences.

I do not know why the defense presented so few character witnesses, but I believe additional testimony could have helped during sentencing.

Karmelo’s attorney certainly had solid credentials, but whether he was the very best lawyer the family could have retained is something I simply cannot answer.

At the end of the day, every parent hopes never to face a situation like this. None of us truly knows how we would respond until we are tested.

I cannot say with certainty that I would have done everything perfectly. Grief, fear, and love for one’s child cloud judgment in ways most of us can only imagine.

But I do know this: I would have wanted my son to accept responsibility for taking another young man’s life. I would have wanted him to show compassion toward the victim’s family, seek God’s forgiveness, and face the legal consequences with courage and humility.

On a brighter note, the inaugural Austin Metcalf Memorial Scholarship was awarded to one of Austin’s teammates at Memorial High School, Kevon Jackson, whose mother expressed her sincere gratitude on a Facebook post:

At the risk of sounding flip, the Metcalfs turned “lemons into lemonade” and truly showed us what grace and forgiveness can look like.

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)