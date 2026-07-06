Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin A. Allen's avatar
Martin A. Allen
4d

Thought provoking well written magnificent piece. Best wishes for your budding career as a writer with the rare gift of moral courage and character.

Reply
Share
3 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
Matthew Murphy's avatar
Matthew Murphy
4d

I forgot Metcalf reached out to the Anthonys. Frequently I see race grifters taking up some comment or another Metcalf supposedly made (generally an accurate comment) and attempting to smear him with their own intentional practice of outright evil.

I forgot he reached out. At least there are still people like that here and there in plain sight. Because we have alot of the other kind...

Reply
Share
1 reply by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FoxyHeterodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture