In October 2011, PBS’s FRONTLINE aired the documentary “Lost in Detention”, examining allegations of abuse and harsh treatment amid record levels of detention and deportation of illegal immigrants during President Barack Obama’s first term.

Description from YouTube : By the time the documentary premiered, more than one million immigrants had been deported under the Obama administration and critics charged that families were unfairly separated after being caught in a nationwide dragnet. Correspondent Maria Hinojosa investigated President Obama’s enforcement strategies and journeyed into the secretive world of immigrant detention, with a penetrating look at who was being detained and what was happening to them.

BELOW: TRAILER+ (3:11) FOR “LOST IN DETENTION”

BELOW: "Lost in Detention”, Full 53-minute documentary

OVERALL FOCUS of “Lost in Detention” (excerpts from Perplexity; screenshots included from the video)

Investigates how immigration detention and deportation expanded to record levels during Barack Obama’s first term, surpassing George W. Bush’s deportation numbers.

Explores how enforcement policies like Secure Communities affected families, local policing, and conditions inside detention centers.

Obama-era enforcement strategy

Obama campaigned on fixing a “broken” immigration system, but in office dramatically increased arrests, detention, and removals.

Federal officials boast about record deportations, especially of people labeled “criminal aliens,” including murderers, sex offenders, and serious drug violators.

Secure Communities program

Secure Communities links local jails to federal immigration databases via fingerprints taken at booking.

ICE goal: identify people removable based on immigration status and criminal history while they are still in the local criminal justice system.

Homeland Security sells the program to states as targeting “the worst of the worst” (murderers, rapists, arsonists).​

Illinois review of ICE data finds that under 20% of people deported through Secure Communities there had serious criminal convictions, contradicting the “worst of the worst” message.

Obama administration later makes Secure Communities effectively mandatory nationwide despite state pushback.

Local law enforcement experiences

Lake County, Illinois sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican, initially supports Secure Communities, believing a large share of his jail population is undocumented.​

After 18 months, he says ICE seems to be placing holds “on almost everybody” born outside the U.S., not just serious offenders.​

Curran reports widespread fear in Latino communities: people avoid police contact entirely, even when not engaged in crime.

Numerical targets and “low-hanging fruit”

Internal ICE memo shows the agency aiming for about 400,000 deportations per year, with concern about missing that target.

When numbers lag, field offices are pushed to pick up “whatever you can” including “collateral apprehensions” who were not the original enforcement target.

Immigration judges report seeing more people in court who were stopped for minor issues or were witnesses/victims rather than suspects, because ICE will accept almost anyone handed over.​

Family separation examples

Case of Roxanna Garcia (Illinois): Stopped for speeding and lack of a driver’s license, held overnight, then quietly transferred to immigration custody and deported to Mexico.​ She leaves behind five U.S.-citizen children; the family struggles financially and emotionally, and the children cannot understand why their mother was deported over “a simple piece of paper.”

Case of Susana Ramirez (Illinois): Pulled over for a minor lane-change violation; she has no driver’s license, her fingerprints trigger an ICE hold.​ Single mother of two U.S.-citizen daughters, fled drug‑war violence in Durango, Mexico; entered legally in 2007 but overstayed her visa.

White House response: Senior advisor Cecilia Muñoz acknowledges that even with “perfect” execution, some parents will be separated from their children when enforcing existing laws.​ She frames these separations as a consequence of a broken legal system, arguing the solution is legislative reform. Share



Detention system structure

Around 250 immigration detention sites exist, ranging from county jails to large private facilities.​

About three million people have been detained in this system over the previous decade.

Willacy Detention Center case study

Large South Texas facility built in 2006, capacity around 3,000 detainees, run by a private prison contractor.

Physical layout likened to an airfield with white domed tents surrounded by razor wire; roughly 200 people housed per tent with very limited movement.​

Human rights monitors from the Organization of American States describe the environment as essentially a prison: uniforms, punitive approach, and visible desperation among detainees.

Lack of legal representation

Unlike criminal defendants, immigration detainees are not guaranteed a government‑provided attorney.

Most detainees represent themselves despite complex law; advocates argue that liberty and due process protections are far weaker than in criminal court.​

Abuse and misconduct allegations

Detainees and staff describe patterns of: Physical beatings by guards, including group “take downs” for talking back. Racial slurs and demeaning language, such as guards calling Black detainees “monkey.” Sexual harassment and assault, especially against women.

Mary (Canadian detainee at Willacy; does not want her face shown): Stopped in Florida; a decade‑old bad-check warrant surfaces; she is turned over to ICE and sent to Willacy. (She lived in the US for 15 years without a visa.) She alleges repeated sexual assaults by a guard, including groping and threats that she would not leave alive if she reported him. A female guard discourages her from complaining, warning of retaliation and institutional desire to avoid “a bad name.”

Former staff accounts: Mental health worker Tawana Cooks-Allen recounts many reports of guards beating male detainees of color and verbally abusing them. Another former guard describes seeing video of a detainee beaten by a lieutenant, sergeant, and two officers for “talking back,” resulting in severe injuries; she says she was asked to “clean up” paperwork to hide what happened and that the detainee was quickly deported. There were 900 complaints against the Willacy Detention Center. At the time of the documentary being aired, only four of those complaints had been addressed.



It is clear that immigration policy and enforcement has been problematic for years. Under every administration enforcing said policy, there were/will be parents separated from their children, illegal immigrants deported who have done nothing against the law other than crossing the border, legal citizens detained (until ID is verified), unethical behavior in detention centers just as they are in our prisons, et al.

While these incidents are incredibly unfortunate and some against the law (particularly the egregious actions of the guards in the detention centers), that does not mean that agitators should be out in full force interrupting ICE operations. If they did not interrupt during Obama’s deportations, they should not interrupt under Trump’s deportations—especially since there is hardly a difference between the two regarding enforcement tactics.

The biggest difference is that sanctuary cities and states expanded significantly during Trump’s first term. During the Obama administration, federal authorities did not face the same level of resistance from mayors and governors who now refuse to cooperate with ICE. If these municipalities were willing to honor ICE detainers and transfer criminals to federal custody, rather than releasing them back into the community, ICE would not need to conduct community enforcement actions. That would allow for a more orderly and predictable process.

As it stands, we’re not going to get anywhere if we continue talking past each other. Both sides need to be open to coming to the table and hashing things out—compromising if necessary—or conditions will continue to descend into a figurative hell.

FOR MORE ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UNDER OBAMA, PLEASE CHECK OUT MY FEBRUARY 2025 ARTICLE BELOW:

