Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
7d

This is so compassionate and so well documented, I commend you on the information and the tone.

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5 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
The Scam Doctor's avatar
The Scam Doctor
7d

You used the Children's Health Defense graphic counting the number of vaccines. They are simply incorrect, there are not 85. Here's a more nuanced count for you to consider, including required vs recommended, and a bit of very basic immunology to help understand:

https://thescamdoctor.substack.com/p/no-child-has-ever-received-72-vaccines?r=6hgshq

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6 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
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