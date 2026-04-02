This article explores:

• Financial incentives that encourage pediatricians to promote vaccinations

• How U.S. vaccine recommendations compare with those of peer nations

• The rapid expansion of vaccine doses over recent decades

• The origins and impact of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986

• A 1985 Phil Donahue segment debating vaccine injury risks

• A 2005 conversation between RFK Jr. & Joe Scarborough on possible vaccine–autism link

• The consequences of pharmaceutical advertising on television

• Links to two of my in-depth companion articles on this topic

Dear Karla (not her real name),

For the first 55 years of my 60 years of life, I supported vaccines wholeheartedly. I never really thought twice about them—except for one early on (the HPV vaccine in 2006), which I discuss in some detail in the article, and one more recently: the Covid-19 vaccine.

I was compelled to write this letter to you, because (1) perhaps I was prompted by God as I have grown closer to Him in recent years and (2) because you had been trying long and hard to have a baby and you were finally blessed with a beautiful baby girl!

I WAS SO HAPPY WHEN I HEARD THE NEWS OF YOUR PREGNANCY!

I prayed throughout your pregnancy for a healthy baby with no complications. Once your precious little one was born, I continued to pray for her health, because I would never want you to have to go through her receiving any kind of debilitating diagnosis—or something worse—after you had waited so long for her.

(My actual prayer for you on my prayer list: “THANK YOU Lord, that *Karla* had a healthy pregnancy and delivery! I pray for many, many years of happiness and health for her child. Please help me to share information with her about childhood vaccines.”🙏🏾)

Karla, I really hope that I am not scaring you off as I discuss the fraught topic of vaccines, but I have such a tender heart for your family after the years of heartache y’all have endured. I feel it is necessary to put it all on the line to share with you what I have discovered and how I feel about vaccines now.

Even if it means you may block me or feel angry with me.

I am not telling you to ignore vaccines—just to gather a little more information than what pharmaceutical companies and doctors who (financially) benefit from them tell us.

Unfortunately, to this day, the “people in charge” continue to obfuscate and deny what people like me have discovered over the past few years.

Personally, I would not have embarked on this vaccine investigative journey were it not for the mandating of the Covid-19 vaccine under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) after only nine months of development. Typically, vaccines undergo observation and testing for several years—often close to a decade—to evaluate long-term effectiveness and potential side effects. Under the EUA, that extended evaluation period did not occur. Many people were still eager to take it, and understandably so.

Later, however, I found that forcing or coercing reticent and skeptical individuals to take an experimental product—without fully determining or disclosing adverse events—struck me as both unethical and deeply harmful. Reported serious side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines now include myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain‑Barré syndrome, tinnitus, thrombosis, Bell’s palsy, and others.

Prior to that, I was blissfully accepting of every vaccine my children’s pediatrician recommended—except for the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which came on the scene when my oldest daughter was 11. She’s now 31. For some reason, skepticism kicked in; I felt it hadn’t been in circulation long enough across the population.

The pediatrician assured me it had been thoroughly tested and that I had nothing to worry about. I told her I’d circle back in a few years, after reviewing additional research that would surely emerge once millions of young girls had received the vaccine. Still, that wasn’t enough for her.

Every year, she pressed the issue, and not subtly. It made me very uncomfortable.

But every year, I pushed back. I never consented to my daughter receiving that vaccine. Once she became an adult, the decision was hers—but not on my watch while she was a minor.

Even after I fought against the HPV vaccine for my daughter—and later her two younger siblings, including my son once boys were added to the recommendation—I still had no objections to the remaining “tried and true” longstanding vaccines and allowed all three kids to continue to receive every one that was offered.

That changed only with the COVID-19 vaccine, which had undergone even less testing than the HPV shot.

💉It helps to understand the pressure I received from my pediatrician when one realizes that some pediatricians are monetarily incentivized to fully vaccinate their patients. Please see the 2021 screenshot below:

💉July 2022, Covid-19: $50.00 per child age 6 months and older vaccinated by December 2022

💉$400.00 bonus for pediatricians to fully vaccinate a child by age 2: 2016, Combo 10 childhood immunizations

Please read the full article below from “Children’s Health Defense” regarding payments to pediatricians for fully vaccinating patients.

What is appalling, is that the august American Academy of Pediatrics continues to insist upon infants and children receiving the Covid-19 vaccine when most peer countries do not.

If nothing else, unfortunately, this information should give one pause about the motivation of some pediatricians. I don’t mean to demonize ALL pediatricians, but how is this not a perverse incentive as well as a conflict of interest?

LET’S TALK ABOUT VACCINES AND VACCINE DOSES

The chart below is a childhood vaccine comparison chart between the U.S., Denmark, Japan and Germany, for children aged 0-12 years, as of December 2025. What do you notice?

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Notice that the schedule recommends 72 total vaccine doses for the U.S. vs. 11, 28 and 22 for Denmark, Japan and Germany respectively. Why is that? Are our kids more prone to illnesses and therefore need more vaccinations? Or do we have illnesses only endemic to the U.S. that the other countries are not experiencing?

These are questions worth pondering and answering.

Notice also that the three other countries do NOT recommend the Covid 19 vaccine. Approval for children is widespread globally, but routine universal recommendation for healthy children has been uncommon outside a few countries.

Other than a pecuniary largesse to the pharmaceutical companies, why are we one of the ONLY countries that include Covid-19 vaccines as part of a routine universal recommendation?

The flu vaccine is also not recommended by the other three countries.

When I was born in 1965, I could expect to have received only about 8-10 doses of a handful of vaccines by the time I turned 18.

(How am I still healthy with such few vaccines? Could kids these days be just as healthy if they had the same number I had—or fewer?)

The uptick in vaccine doses began in the late 80’s to early 90’s.

What might have caused the explosion of vaccines and vaccine doses to the childhood schedule?

In 1986, Congress passed the “National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act” in response to mounting pressure from vaccine makers who claimed they could not afford to continue compensating for the excessive amount of injuries and deaths caused by their products. The law granted pharmaceutical companies complete immunity from liability for any vaccine recommended on the CDC’s childhood schedule.

Pharma ramped up development once there was no longer a threat of being sued for adverse outcomes, and a vaccine gold rush ensued, with revenues skyrocketing from $750 million in 1986 to $89 billion in 2021.—Children’s Health Defense

Let’s sit with that for a moment.

The pharmaceutical companies were losing so much money compensating people for vaccine injuries and deaths caused by their products, that they had to beseech the government to grant them immunity from liability.

Again, their products were harming people—some of the very same products that are still being injected into children today on a massive scale.

There was actually a time where we could openly discuss harmful side effects of vaccine injuries on television. Phil Donahue was a popular talk show host in the 80’s who often had parents and doctors on his show to discuss and debate this topic.

Clip below is 5:15.

The full 45-minute video: https://rumble.com/v6zgor8-phil-donahue-show-1983-on-vaccines.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=0cd680df-a8c3-4e7e-ad28-1cc740b746e3

Below is a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussing a possible autism-vaccine (thimerosol) link with TV host and political commentator Joe Scarborough in 2005. (Video is 2:17)

Debates and discussions like these are no longer tolerated on television. Once pharmaceutical companies began direct-to-consumer advertising several decades ago, one can surmise that this eventually led to the suppression of discussions in which vaccines and pharmaceutical companies were cast in a negative light or implicated in harm or death. If consumers had continued to hear these debates, that, of course, would have negatively affected the companies’ bottom line in an astronomical way.

Fun fact: New Zealand is the only other high‑income country that allows unrestricted branded direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines, including both the drug name and its indication.

Karla, I have studied these topics for several years and have an extraordinary amount of information to still share, but I do not want to overwhelm you. If you would like to check out a couple more of my deeper-dive articles, I have linked them below.

What I have presented in this letter should suffice to pique your interest to do research on your own. Please don’t just take my word for it.

Meanwhile, I will continue to pray that God blesses your newly amalgamated family with much love, happiness, and many, many, many years of health.

With sincere blessings,

Debra

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)