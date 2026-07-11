During this 250th year of America’s founding, I have been wanting to write about how grateful I am to have been born in America (1965) and especially to be experiencing it in 2026.

I am a very patriotic person, and unabashedly so.

I went a little crazy with my patriotic gear for America’s 250th.

Now, if I were born earlier and grew up in segregated Mississippi and Arkansas like my mother and father did, respectively, I imagine I would be singing a different tune. They grew up in the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, where Jim Crow laws were rampant and opportunities were scarce.

Their parents were sharecroppers, i.e. tenant farmers, who worked land owned by another person in exchange for a share of the crop rather than cash rent. While sharecropping offered a degree of freedom greater than slavery, it was almost impossible for people to get ahead economically, keeping generations of black and poor white families in a state of exploitation that lasted until the mid-20th century.

Which is why I am extremely grateful that I have the opportunities that I have today as a black woman in America. While not all of my 10 siblings have taken full advantage of all that America has to offer, I feel that I have. To wit, I have earned a high school diploma (neither of my parents was able to achieve that goal because they had to leave school to help support their families); joined a nonsegregated military (unlike my father who could only be a mess attendant in the Navy in the 1930s and ‘40s); earned three college degrees; built a successful career of my choosing; married whom I wanted; become a homeowner; been able to feed, clothe, and house my children without handouts; traveled wherever I wished; entered establishments through the front door; and so much more!

It truly disheartens me that so many people in America, of all races—but especially black Americans—denigrate this American experiment. It may not have been perfect at its founding, but we have continually tried to address vexing issues via constitutional amendments and the judiciary as the years have progressed.

In my humble opinion, people who focus exclusively on America’s past sins—slavery, segregation, conquest, and the injustices that followed—while refusing to acknowledge the remarkable progress we have made are, at best, being disingenuous. The same is true of those who view every perceived slight or offense in present-day America as evidence that little or nothing has changed.

With that in mind, I would like to share excerpts from an exceptionally insightful essay by John Albert Washington, recently published in Journal of Free Black Thought, one of my favorite Substacks. Born in the South in 1945, he brings a lived experience that gives him the bona fides to speak on oppressive segregation—something I cannot personally speak to—but, more importantly, on the beautiful freedom he has experienced in his lifetime.

His voice is important, and I am honored to help amplify it.

Click on the link below to access his full article and consider subscribing to Journal of Free Black Thought.

🇺🇸EXCERPTS FROM WASHINGTON’S ARTICLE, LIGHTLY EDITED, ALL EMPHASIS MINE:

AMERICA’S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

An optimistic liberal perspective

John Albert Washington

I recently watched the Democracy Now! interview with Eddie Glaude, who happens to be black. The episode is titled “‘America, U.S.A.’: Eddie Glaude on the 250th Anniv., Race & ‘Madness at the Heart of the Country,’” and as the title indicates, the episode focuses primarily on the darkness of American history, particularly with respect to race. On our country’s Semiquincentennial, pessimistic narratives like Glaude’s demand critique.

The interview opens with Professor Glaude bragging about the opening statement of his new book America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries: “I do not love America and never have, especially now.”

If you are unfamiliar with Eddie Glaude, he is a professor of history at Princeton University, a bestselling author, and a frequent MSNow commentator with a substantial national audience. His command of American and black history is exceptional, and his delivery is marked by wit and intellectual sharpness. Yet, in my view, the central thread running through much of his commentary is one of black victimhood. He dwells almost exclusively on America’s darkest chapters, leaving little room for the remarkable moral progress the nation has made.

Like Professor Glaude, I am a black liberal. Yet on the fundamental point of our feelings for our country, we part ways. I love America. Born in the South in 1945, I have witnessed both the worst and the best this country has to offer—from the poverty and racial oppression of the Jim Crow era to the blood-spattered jungles of Vietnam as an infantryman. Through it all, I have never stopped loving my country, and on its birthday, I proudly salute the American flag.

As I said, I know the dark side. About ten years ago, a cousin asked me as we talked about our childhood days, “Don’t you remember when we drove past that lynched man?” I did not, because I had not been in the car with them that night. On that drive, my cousins had seen a black man hanging from a utility pole somewhere in the Rutherfordton County area of North Carolina in the early 1950s. When they began screaming, my aunt and uncle ordered them to be quiet, keep looking straight ahead, and act as though they had seen nothing. They were told that someone would come and take him down. That was the world into which I was born. Even having grown up in the shadow of that kind of evil, I have never stopped loving America.

Professor Glaude and I share the same broad political orientation, but our perspectives differ in an important way. I was born in 1945 under Jim Crow, before the Civil Rights Movement transformed this nation; he was born in 1968, after many of its greatest victories had already been won. Having experienced segregation firsthand, I possess a historical reference point that allows me to measure not only America’s failures but also its extraordinary progress.

I see the Declaration of Independence as a living promise and a moral ideal that has continually challenged each generation to move America closer to its highest ideals and its fullest humanity. The Civil Rights Movement marked one of the greatest advances in moral consciousness in our history. Although much work remains, to deny that progress is to overlook one of democracy’s most remarkable achievements…

During my 20-years of military service, my kids grew up on Fort Bragg, NC, and I remember looking out the window at times as they played with their buddies who were white, black, Hispanic, and Asian; with some of them mixed, like black and Asian or Hispanic and Asian or white and Asian, or black and Hispanic. At one time during those years, there was an American Indian couple whose tribe I was unfamiliar with. As far as race was concerned, those kids didn’t give a damn, and the parents were less focused on race than in the civilian world owing to military camaraderie.

In my mind, I see that culture spreading across America and the world in the future. And this is what the Declaration, with its insistence that all men are created equal, is all about.

That does not mean I am blind to America’s failures. As I said, I know the darkness of our history—from the arrival of the first slave ship and the terror of lynchings to a foreign policy that has too often relied on military aggression and global dominance. Is there a nation-state on earth that does not have evils in its history? There is not, but unlike America, some of these have never worked for any type of change…

Unlike Professor Glaude, however, I do not see America’s story as one of unrelenting darkness. I see a nation engaged in a continual struggle to fulfill the ideals proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence…

But first we blacks must take a good look at ourselves. No longer is our problem the lynching that Professor Glaude constantly reminds us of, but rather black souls butchering black souls in high numbers, as the race itself looks the other way and acknowledges only blacks who die at the hands of whites. In the last 10 years, with black Americans at 13.7 percent of the population, 54 percent of all the known murders were black. And the figure is more horrifying since most killings are committed by males, which cuts that 13.7 percentage of the population in half…

Denial of our complicity and absorbing ourselves in the blame of others blinds us to the causes of our failures; it tells us that we lack agency as a result of a brutal history and that anti-black whites are in complete control of our destiny, as though they were psychological slave owners. [BOOM! THIS IS THE MONEY PHRASE FOR ME!]

Only about 44.6 percent of black children today are raised in two-parent homes. Family instability contributes to poverty, educational struggles, crime, and reduced workforce participation, etc.

Civic engagement is another concern. In the 2024 presidential election, despite having a black candidate on the Democratic ticket, only about 59.6 percent of eligible black voters cast ballots, and approximately 15 percent of those voters supported Donald Trump. If we are serious about improving our future, we must examine not only the barriers placed before us but also the choices we make ourselves.

America’s 250th anniversary should not be a celebration of perfection. It should be a celebration of progress—of a nation that has repeatedly confronted its deepest contradictions and, however imperfectly, moved closer to the ideals upon which it was founded. That is the America I love, and that is the America I believe will eventually bring the second Enlightenment.

(Again, Washington’s full article in the Journal of Free Black Thought is linked earlier in this piece. Click “Read more”.)

May many more voices like John Albert Washington's speak so eloquently about their love of America.

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)