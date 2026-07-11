Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
Jul 12

Well done, Debra. Definitely worth a restack. Thanks for the introduction to a writer with insights I could never get otherwise. Thank you for your service to our country.

And two thumbs up on your fashion sense!👍👍

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3 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
YellowRose's avatar
YellowRose
8d

So love and appreciate your story and your love of our country. Thank you for sharing it. I was born in 1946 in a small town in Texas. We integrated our high school in 1960, I think, when I was a freshman. There was no issue at all. Looking back, I think most kids like me had been raised with the mentality of separate but equal, which made no sense to me. We are all equal so what’s the point of being separate? It was clearly ignorance, but there was no hate in that ignorance where I grew up. We have made great progress since those days. It breaks my heart that there are seriously wicked people, on both sides, who have intentionally resurrected and fomented racism in America in the last 25 yrs. for power, control and financial gain. We are all God’s children and all precious in His sight. The Deceiver prowls about seeking who he can destroy using racism to divide and destroy. We must rebuke him and his schemes at every turn. We must take back our country from this evil by refusing to believe or be manipulated by media lies and corrupt politicians promoting racism. Im especially concerned about the young people who have been brainwashed by these lies all their lives! We are all brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus. We desperately need God’s intervention to save America from the evil ones.

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1 reply by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
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