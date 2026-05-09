Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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Martin Hackworth's avatar
Martin Hackworth
6h

As someone who has spent time in the barrel when it comes to false accusations, I thank you. Unfortunately, after the sensation of accusations fades away, few are interested in what the facts uncover. The process is the punishment.

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1 reply by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
5h

A gutsy article to write! And an article desperately needed. Thanks

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3 replies by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) and others
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