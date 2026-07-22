In February 2024, fresh off President Trump’s $83 million civil court loss in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, I wrote a detailed article explaining the case.

(The $83 million was added to the $5 million that a jury awarded Carroll in a civil trial in May 2023, finding that Trump “sexually abused” her (she accused him of rape) in a dressing room at the upscale New York department store Bergdorf Goodman.)

I highlighted the origins of the sexual assault allegation among Trump opponents, the funding behind it, the changes in the law that allowed the lawsuit to be filed, and the personal relationship between Carroll’s lawyers and the judge.

More importantly, I emphasized what I viewed as significant inconsistencies in Carroll’s assertions, as well as behavior that many could perceive as eccentric—oddities that beggar belief and that the mainstream media rarely, if ever, commented on.

One notable example: In 2012, about a decade and a half from the alleged assault, Carroll wrote this on Facebook:

I am not quite sure how someone would enjoy watching their alleged rapist on television every week—and even describe themselves as a MASSIVE fan of his show, The Apprentice.

Nevertheless, the jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing (not raping) Carroll, and a recent court has ordered him to pay the $5 million judgment, plus interest.

He is still contesting the separate $83 million defamation judgment.

(The jury pool was drawn from the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, where there is a strong anti-Trump voting pattern. In the 2020 presidential election, Biden received approximately 84–86% of the vote, while Trump received roughly 12–14%. It shouldn’t have to be said, but I would hazard a guess that, had the trial taken place in Montana, the outcome would have been different. Unfortunately, that is where we are in America.)

In this refresher article, I am including bullet points from my original article—which I have lightly updated—along with a link to re-read it in its entirety.

KEY FACTS AND NOTABLE INCONSISTENCIES

(Links to supporting articles and screenshots are included in the original article.)

Carroll has previously accused multiple other men of sexual assault, including a camp counselor, a college date, a boss, and former CBS CEO Les Moonves (in an elevator).

The Donna Karan dress she claimed to be wearing during the alleged 1994 incident had not yet been designed. When confronted, she changed the year to 1995 or 1996. No specific date or time of year was ever nailed down.

She said she had KEPT THE DRESS in her closet since the attack.

The idea to sue Trump reportedly originated with George Conway (prominent Trump critic) during a party at Molly Jong-Fast’s home.

The first lawsuit was reportedly funded by Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn billionaire and vocal Trump critic with reported Epstein connections). Carroll initially testified under oath that no one was funding her case, then later retracted that statement. Jurors were not informed of Hoffman’s involvement.

The lawsuit was made possible by New York’s temporary Adult Survivors Act (ASA) , which created a one-year “lookback window” (Nov 2022–Nov 2023) suspending the statute of limitations for sexual offense claims.

On a podcast, Carroll told Tim Miller she needed to look “f**kable” for the trial so the jury would see her as someone Trump would desire. Her team reportedly had someone do her hair and makeup daily to recreate her 1996 appearance.

Attorney-judge connections: Carroll’s lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, previously worked at the same law firm as presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan (no relation) in the 1990s. Another attorney, Shawn Crowley, had been a law clerk for the same judge—who also co-officiated Crowley’s wedding.

Carroll deleted evidence (alleged threatening messages related to Trump’s comments). Trump’s attorney Alina Habba moved for a mistrial; the judge denied the motion.

Carroll admitted on the stand that she enjoyed watching The Apprentice .

She once told Anderson Cooper that she thinks people consider rape to be “sexy.”

The details of the alleged assault closely resemble an episode of Law & Order: SVU , a franchise in which she is a fan.

Carroll illegally owns a firearm in New York; the judge limited questioning on this topic by Trump’s attorney.

Post-verdict, Alina Habba stated the judge prevented two expert witnesses from testifying, heavily edited questions allowed to Trump, and restricted the defense’s ability to present its case.

Carroll has posted eccentric, explicit, and lusty content on social media. One example tweet about Trump is mentioned.

She named her cat “Vagina T. Fireball” and a dog, “Tits”.

A video shows her painting rocks and trees blue (presented as an example of her eccentric behavior).

Closing question: Why has there not been similar, widespread media interest in Tara Reade’s 1993 sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden?

PLEASE READ MY FULL ARTICLE BELOW WITH SUPPORTING SCREENSHOTS, VIDEOS AND LINKS

Click on “Read full story.”

E. Jean Carroll and the Latest Example of Egregious Lawfare Against Donald Trump FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) · February 3, 2024 The latest case that Trump has been embroiled in has resulted in an $83.3 million judgment against him for defaming former journalist and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. This amount is added to the $5 million that a jury awarded her in a civil trial in May, finding that Trump “sexually abused” her (she accused him of rape) in a dressing room in the h… Read full story

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C) is a former high school teacher and counselor presently taking time to explore next steps until an epiphany occurs. With this Substack, she is committed to curating and correcting the misinformation pablum spouted by corporate media on topics such as COVID, the border crisis, “safe & secure” elections, vaccines, transgenderism, climate “crisis”, Trump, homelessness, government caring about us, et al, ad nauseam, ad infinitum. She is a Christian, wife to a CrossFit fanatic, and mother of three grown children. You can find FoxyHeterodoxy on X, Rumble, Instagram and Threads. (Her personal account is “cardinalcounselor91” on Instagram.)