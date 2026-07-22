Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

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Matthew Murphy's avatar
Matthew Murphy
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I mean... strictly speaking false rape accusers should be liable for defamation at a minimum... But even the basic story: a 48 year old multiple centi-millionaire with a clear preference for women in their late 20s and early 30s takes a lunge at 51 year old cat lady: that didn't happen.. And as we go through the story, it only becomes less believable.

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