CA Attorney Erin Friday spoke out at a state assembly meeting in June 2025 about men being housed in women’s prisons. She listed the crimes of some of the men (murder, rape, molestation, kidnapping etc.) and asked the panel to imagine being a female in the same cell/shower/space with them.

While there are men who are taking steps toward gender transition (insofar as that is possible), others assert a female identity solely to be transferred to a women’s prison—despite having intact male genitalia and no medical suppression of testosterone.

And that puts more women at risk.

(Please click on the 2:06 video. I have transcribed most of Erin’s testimony below, emphasis mine.)

…imagine you are a female locked in a cell with Jason [Michael] Hann; he murdered two of his babies, punching the helpless 10-week old to death…

Imagine Tremaine [Deon] Carroll, a three-strikes criminal and two-time accused rapist of a female prisoner. He watches you shower every day.

Think of Richard [James] Masbruch, who raped, sodomized, and tortured a black woman, while tying up her mother. Well, in prison this sadomasochist severed off his own penis; now he allegedly rapes incarcerated women with objects. Imagine sharing your cell with him for the rest of your life.

How about Dana Rivers [nee David Chester Warfield]? He hated that he could not be a lesbian so much that he murdered two of them and their adopted black son. He torched their bodies to hide his crime. He sleeps above you.

And there’s Shawn [Merle] Gustafson who molested two boys six and eight. He watches you undress every day.

Rodney James [Alcala], a convicted murderer and kidnapper; he sleeps six feet from you.

Jeffrey [Bryan] Norsworthy, a male murderer, he lives within eight feet of you.

Kao Saetern, a male who raped a child under the age of 14 with an object, is your forever roommate.

How afraid would you be?

That is what the female prisoners in California live with every day and it’s only going to get worse.

This bill [SB337] is not enough. Close all of the loopholes, amend it. Get the males out of the female prisons. Stand up to Scott Weiner and all the men willing to use females as human shields. Thank you.

Side note: Thank goodness SB337 did not pass, but I am sure it will be re-introduced next year.

💥HEADLINES WE SHOULD NEVER SEE IN ANY COUNTRY💥

***KAREN WHITE (BORN STEPHEN TERENCE WOOD)***

Below, the men that female inmate Jayme Ali had to encounter at the Minnesota Correctional Facility—Shakopee.

We are at peak insanity.

We must never stop fighting for the dignity and rights of biological females to have male-free spaces.

