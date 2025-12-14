Misinformation Musings

Misinformation Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 15

Really strong case for why policy frameworks need to center safety over self-identification. Erin Friday laying out those specific cases hammers home how vulnerable female inmates become when male offenders with serious violent histories get transferred based only on stated gender identity. I worked adjacent to corrections policy years back, and the lack of nuanced risk assessment in these situations was already concerning then. When nearly half of trans-identified male inmates have sex offense convictions compared to the gernal male prison populaton, that's not a detail policymakers should handwave away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Dec 14

You're absolutely right. This is peak insanity!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 FoxyHeterodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture