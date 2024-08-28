Recently, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Attorney General released a devastating report that asserts that ICE has no idea where at least 32,000 unaccompanied minor children (UC’s) who crossed our border are residing. Couple that with an additional 291,000 UC’s in which ICE did not initiate removal proceedings and the total balloons to at least 323,000! Still waiting for the hue and cry from mainstream media.

Prior to the aforementioned report, in April 2024, Jan Jekielek of American Thought Leaders had the opportunity to interview Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Donald Trump. Wolf offers incredible insight regarding the dubious and harmful policies that are yielding horrific outcomes at our porous border. The title can be a little misleading, as Wolf talks about so much more than the child trafficking aspect of the border. Very informative and eye-opening.

The gist of the issue:

“We’re approaching about 500,000 unaccompanied children that have been trafficked across that border,” Mr. Wolf says. They have to pay the cartels or work off the debt when they get to America, he says. And the Biden administration did away with background checks and vetting of sponsors in America for such unaccompanied minors.

“It’s almost as though the federal government is the last link in that human smuggling chain. They’re facilitating that child going to a sponsor—and not knowing who that sponsor is. Are we putting that child in harm’s way or not?”

Salient bullet points and a few graphics to illuminate the 56-minute interview:

Border crossings spiked exponentially under Biden

1.8 to 2-million KNOWN gotaways (people who don’t want to be caught); we don’t know the number of UNKNOWN gotaways

350 known or suspected terrorists on the terror watchlist under Biden; only 16 under Trump

Catch and Release has caused the incentivization of people to cross our border

Discusses the difference between “asylum” (you need to step foot in the U.S.) and “parole” (allowing people to be “paroled” in their home countries and then flown to the U.S.). Normally two stipulations: national security reasons or significant public benefit. Applies to primarily Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

Main concern of this administration appears to be how do we process more and more people as opposed to how do we stem the flow?

American taxpayers are funding NGO’s (Non-Governmental Organizations) by the BILLIONS to shelter, transport, and provide attorneys if necessary.

Systems are being overwhelmed: hospitals, schools, public safety, etc. Mayors in sanctuary cities are struggling to meet the demands of the immigrants. https://washingtonstand.com/news/as-illegal-immigration-grows-cities-are-overwhelmed-out-of-room

“You can have an open border, or you can have social welfare.”

More individuals with work permits are competing with job seekers in lower-skilled professions.

Around 29-minute mark is when Wolf discusses child trafficking in detail. UAC = Unaccompanied Alien Children; Biden Admin not putting safeguards in place; Trump Admin vetted sponsors and other adults in the home; Biden Admin cancelled the diligent vetting, because it caused a backlog in the facilities.

Steps to child trafficking: child is trafficked across border, US gov’t (border patrol) picks them up, transfers them to HHS, who then hands them to the sponsor. Wolf: “It’s like the federal government is the last link in that human smuggling chain.”

Trump Admin required DNA testing to prove that a child was traveling with a relative; Biden Admin discontinued it.

Fentanyl is flowing across our border, killing over 100,000 Americans annually. China and Mexican drug cartels are complicit.

Public Enemy #1 for the US should be the Mexican drug cartels. It’s time for the Mexican gov’t or the US gov’t to do something about it. Perhaps consider them as foreign terrorist organizations and use military force.

Considerable rise of Chinese nationals, majority of whom are single, military-aged males.

Democrats want to count illegal immigrants whether for redistricting purposes or some other reason. So far, they cannot vote in federal elections but Democrats don’t want voter ID—which can more easily facilitate voting in federal elections.

If back in office, to turn things around: change the incentive structure, send a signal that it will no longer be business as usual, re-start border wall, re-implement “Remain in Mexico”, no more “catch and release”.

Increase in transnational gang activity.

Texas has been attempting to protect its constituents.

Biden took 94 executive actions on immigration the first 100 days which created the crisis, yet blamed Congress for not taking action in 2021. “The president and the secretary of DHS have a lot of inherent authority given to them by Congress over the years. They could put a number of policies in place today that would bring this crisis under control.”

“This crisis is a humanitarian crisis. The migrants that are coming to that border that are being trafficked, that are being abused, that are being raped, and in some cases losing their life, are on a magnitude that we have never seen before. The immigration policies over the last three years of the Biden administration are perhaps the most inhumane policies that we have ever seen.” ********** HHS whistleblower Tara Rodas: “Cocaine can be sold one time, but a child can be sold over and over again; multiple times a day, week after week, year after year. They are making millions of dollars a year off of the lives of the children.” (6:37 video) Full Tara Rodas interview below, 45 minutes: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/many-unaccompanied-minors-sent-to-traffickers-not-family-members-hhs-whistleblower-tara-rodas-breaks-down-red-flags-5424219?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

